Banged Up Knicks Release Brutal Injury Report vs. Timberwolves

The New York Knicks have been playing without multiple key rotation players for the last few weeks.

Landry Shamet injured his right shoulder against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 22 and has been sidelined since. He is expected to be re-evaluated later this week and an update will be provided on his status.

On Dec. 7, also against the Magic, Miles McBride joined him on the sidelines. He suffered an ankle injury in the contest. Positive updates have been provided, as he is moving toward returning to the court, but he has yet to be cleared for full five-on-five contact.

Both players are going to be sidelined again when the Knicks travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday evening. They are going to be joined by several of their teammates who have been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance.

Knicks will be shorthanded against Timberwolves

Along with Shamet and McBride, New York is going to be without star point guard Jalen Brunson, forward OG Anunoby and reserve big man Guerschon Yabusele.

Brusnon is being listed out with right ankle management. It will be the third game this season that he will miss. Anunoby is dealing with some left ankle soreness that will cost him his 10th game of the campaign.

Jalen Brunson (right ankle management), OG Anunoby (left ankle soreness) and Guerschon Yabusele (illness) are listed as OUT for tomorrow's game against Minnesota.

McBride and Shamet still OUT.



McBride and Shamet still OUT. — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) December 22, 2025

Yabusele, the team’s big free agency acquisition, who has been a disappointment thus far, will miss his third game of the season because he is dealing with an illness. He looks to now be on the outside looking in of head coach Mike Brown’s rotation, receiving a DNP - Coach’s Decision against the Miami Heat and not playing in the NBA Cup championship game against the San Antonio Spurs.

It is too bad that he will not be suiting up against the Timberwolves. With Anunoby sidelined, this would have been a golden opportunity for Yabusele to receive some minutes off the bench to try and crack the rotation.

Knicks will need role players to step up against Timberwolves

With both of them on the sidelines, expect rookie Mohamed Diawara to receive some playing time. His role in the rotation has been expanding recently, getting into the game during more than just garbage time.

With multiple players sidelined against the Indiana Pacers, it was Diawara who was tabbed as a starter, receiving 19 minutes of action.

With Brunson sidelined, expect Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek to see expanded minutes. They will be tasked with a lot of the ball-handling duties with the captain sidelined for the evening.

Josh Hart could also be put into more of a playmaking role with the starting five, along with Mikal Bridges.

