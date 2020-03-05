Elfrid Payton has started all the games he’s played in 2020. The guard signed a two-year $16 million contract with the Knicks during free agency, although his contract is not fully guaranteed for next season until June 28. (Fun fact: Payton is repped by CAA's Aaron Mintz, CAA being Leon Rose's agency until very recently.)

So, where does that leave Payton come this summer? There is the possibility the Knicks draft a point guard like LaMelo Ball in the draft. They could also decide to roll with Frank Ntilikina starting at the 1 come next season. Does Payton fit in next season's plans? Let’s look at his numbers.

The point guard is averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He is also averaging 1.6 steals per game. It seems he has really good games where he is efficient, gets the shots he wants, and is all over the floor. But then it seems there are games where he is quiet, and things don’t seem to necessarily be working, specifically his shot. Although, the ability to dish the assists always looks to be there.

This past week is an example of this. Saturday in the win vs the Chicago Bulls he had 3 points on 1-4 shooting alongside 4 turnovers. But then you go over to the assist column of the stat sheet and see he had 10. Wednesday night vs the Jazz, he was able to get the shots he wanted scoring 20 points while shooting 61.5% from the field. He also continued to find his teammates for baskets with 9 assists and grabbed 7 boards. Payton was able to get in the lane with ease that night, “It seemed like they were playing towards to roller and help, so I just tried to finish. I usually try to pass, but they were playing the passing lane, so I just tried to finish it,” he said after the game.

Payton thrives when he’s able to drive to the bucket and score. His jump shot is still not his strong suit. He also doesn’t have a three-ball in his arsenal. He hit just two shots from beyond the arc in February.

Are the Knicks willing to move forward with a point guard who can’t shoot from range? Is that a smart move in today's NBA? Payton is 26, he isn't old, but isn't young in the Knicks youth movement terms. Could there be another question mark at the 1 for the Knicks heading into next season? These are the questions Leon Rose needs to answer between now and June 28.