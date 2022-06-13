NBA Finals Game 5 Preview, Odds: GOAT Stephen Curry?

A phenomenal performance from Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Boston Celtics on Friday has cranked up the heat in the 2022 NBA Finals.

With the series tied 2-2, the Warriors and the Celtics face a critical Game 5 on Monday night; In NBA Finals history, the team that wins Game 5 has gone on to win the series 75 percent of the time. That trend surfaced last season when Milwaukee broke a 2-2 tie with Phoenix with a 123-119 win en route to a title.

Can Curry somehow replicate his absurd Game 4 performance vs. the NBA's top defense on Monday night? Is the two-time MVP playing his best basketball ever at 34 years old and deservedly contending in GOAT (greatest of all time) conversations?



While the NBA world ponders Curry's legacy, the New York Knicks look towards the NBA Draft. New York owns the 11th overall pick and hopes to add to a roster that could fulfill postseason ambitions.

Optimism also surrounds a bounce-back season for Julius Randle; the Dallas Fort Worth native was recently seen working out in his home state and looking like he's in the best shape of his career. Randle's situation is also worth watching as rumors about Randle potentially being moved have already started heating up.

While the Knicks remain dormant, the Celtics and the Warriors have created must-see TV in the NBA Finals. Through the first four games vs. the Celtics, Curry is averaging 34.3 points while shooting over 49 percent. If he maintains that insane production, it will be Curry's highest-scoring performance in his NBA Finals career.

With three games (at most) left in the series, Curry has a shot to further cement his legacy. The Warriors control homecourt advantage, but the Celtics have been especially tough on the road, going 8-3 away from home this postseason.

FUN FACT: Neither the Warriors or Celtics have lost back-to-back games this postseason.

RECORDS: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (2-2) VS. BOSTON CELTICS (2-2)

WHEN: Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Chase Center — San Francisco, California

TV/RADIO: ABC/ESPN Radio

ODDS: The Warriors are 4-point favorites vs. the Celtics.

NEXT:

• Game 6: Thursday, June 16 at 9 ET, ABC (@ Boston)

• Game 7: Sunday, June 19 at 8 ET, ABC (@ Golden State) (If necessary)

LAST WORD: Steve Kerr on Curry:

"Boston’s got obviously the best defense in the league; Huge and powerful at every position. For Steph to take that kind of pressure all game long and still be able to defend at the other end when they are coming at him shows you... This is the strongest physically he’s ever been in his career and it’s allowing him to do what he’s doing.”