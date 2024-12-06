Valkyries Select Liberty Sixth Woman in Expansion Draft
The New York Liberty's sixth woman is on her way to the WNBA's 13th franchise.
The Golden State Valkyries used one of their 12 picks in Friday's expansion draft proceedings to add Kayla Thornton, one of the newly-crowned WNBA champions, to their original roster. Thornton's selection was originally reported by Sabreena Merchant and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.
Thornton's Liberty tenure end after two seasons, both of which ended in the WNBA Finals. Set to enter her 10th WNBA season out of UTEP, Thornton averaged 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds and played in every one of a possible 101 games between the regular season and the postseason.
Thornton originally arrived in the multi-pronged trade that also acquired Jonquel Jones from the Connecticut Sun. She has established herself as one of the most valuable bench players in the league drawing notable attention for her two-way game. Thornton leaped into the Liberty starting lineup while Courtney Vandersloot was on bereavement leave in the early summer portions of the season.
Moving to the Bay Area will reunite Thornton with former Liberty director of basetball operations/assistant general manager Ohema Nyanin, who serves as the original general manager of the Valkyries.
