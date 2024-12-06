Former Knicks Star Shares Emotional Video of New Child
Former New York Knicks star Julius Randle and his family received an early Christmas blessing.
Randle and his wife Kendra revealed on Instagram that they're expecting their first daughter, one set to join sons Kyden and Jayce. The announcement served as a preview of the Randles' journey to their first daughter, as Kendra is set to post the full story on her YouTube channel come Saturday.
View magical moment where Julius and Kendra reveal the news to their boys here.
Julius Randle is in the midst of his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he was one of the main exports of the trade that yielded Karl-Anthony Towns. He's putting up 21 points and 6.7 rebounds in his debut days as a Wolf while shooting 50 percent from the floor, his best output since 2018-19 with the New Orleans Pelicans.
When the Knicks dealt Randle to Minnesota, they more or less also sent away Kyden and Jayce, who became some of the most beloved members of the New York fanbase. Being the older one, Kyden got a bit o a brighter spotlight thanks to his animated reactions to events such as a Knicks preseason loss and his father's rough outing when he stepped in as a medical substitute for the NBA All-Star Weekend's Three-Point Contest.
When news of the trade first broke in late September, Kendra admitted that one of the hardest parts was revealing the new reality to Kyden and Jayce.
"The hardest part by far was telling our seven-year-old that he had to leave his school and friends. That was the hardest conversation and honestly the hardest part for Julius and, I too, leaving that community. That school is incredible," Kendra said in an Instagram post. "Everyone is just so sad that he is leaving, so that’s the really hard part about the NBA and the family aspect of it is that it affects all of the kids, the whole family, and they have to uproot their life."
Julius Randle will take the floor against the Knicks later this month, as Minnesota hosts New York on Dec. 19 at Target Center
