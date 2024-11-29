How Knicks Can Improve Their Depth
The New York Knicks have boasted one of the best offenses in the entire NBA. Sitting at a few games over .500, the Knicks have gotten significant production from their starters, but the bench has struggled to keep up.
No bench is expected to be as good as the starters, but New York has only gotten solid production from Miles McBride and Cameron Payne. The Knicks' backup forwards and centers haven't been as useful, posing a problem as Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa continue to miss games with injuries.
New York needs to a find a way to improve its depth. There are multiple ways to do this:
Wait until Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa recover
The first and most obvious option is to wait until Robinson and Achiuwa recover. Robinson isn't expected to be back until January while Achiuwa is still working toward a return.
Robinson and Achiuwa paired with Payne and McBride create a formidable bench that could give the starters a legitimate break during important games. Robinson has been a defensive force throughout his career, averaging 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across six seasons. Achiuwa reinforces the rebounding and defending the power forward position.
Trade for depth
If the Knicks don't want to wait for Robinson and Achiuwa to return, they can always trade for depth. Even after trading a heap of first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, New York still has draft capital to send for win-now pieces.
Robert Williams III, Toumani Camara, and other solid bench players have been in Knicks trade rumors, and the team should consider acquiring added depth. The move would be centered toward defensive depth at the forward and center positions, as McBride and Payne have held their own at the guard spots.
Look to the G League
The final and most interesting decision the Knicks could make is to look toward the G League. If the team doesn't want to give up assets to another team, and still doesn't want to wait for a fully healthy roster, New York can always call up talent from the Westchester Knicks.
T.J. Warren was one of the most reliable veteran role players in the late 2010s and early 2020s but has since found himself in the G League. He's averaging 26.3 points per game, leading the entire G League.
If the Knicks want depth at the center position, the team could look to 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown. The 25-year-old spent some time in the NBA but has since been sent to Westchester. He's taken full advantage of his playing time, averaging 18.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in four games. He would certainly improve New York's defensive struggles and could give solid production before Robinson's return.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!