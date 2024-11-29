All Knicks

How Knicks Can Improve Their Depth

The New York Knicks have struggled to find a deep rotation to start the season.

Jed Katz

Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The New York Knicks bench reacts after a basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The New York Knicks bench reacts after a basket against the Utah Jazz during the first half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have boasted one of the best offenses in the entire NBA. Sitting at a few games over .500, the Knicks have gotten significant production from their starters, but the bench has struggled to keep up.

No bench is expected to be as good as the starters, but New York has only gotten solid production from Miles McBride and Cameron Payne. The Knicks' backup forwards and centers haven't been as useful, posing a problem as Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa continue to miss games with injuries.

New York needs to a find a way to improve its depth. There are multiple ways to do this:

Wait until Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa recover

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinso
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The first and most obvious option is to wait until Robinson and Achiuwa recover. Robinson isn't expected to be back until January while Achiuwa is still working toward a return.

Robinson and Achiuwa paired with Payne and McBride create a formidable bench that could give the starters a legitimate break during important games. Robinson has been a defensive force throughout his career, averaging 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across six seasons. Achiuwa reinforces the rebounding and defending the power forward position.

Trade for depth

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart and Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camar
Jan 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) chase a loose ball in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If the Knicks don't want to wait for Robinson and Achiuwa to return, they can always trade for depth. Even after trading a heap of first-round picks for Mikal Bridges, New York still has draft capital to send for win-now pieces.

Robert Williams III, Toumani Camara, and other solid bench players have been in Knicks trade rumors, and the team should consider acquiring added depth. The move would be centered toward defensive depth at the forward and center positions, as McBride and Payne have held their own at the guard spots.

Look to the G League

Westchester Knick
Dec 20, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Westchester Knicks guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries (5) passes the ball to guard Obadiah Noel (00) during the second half against the Memphis Hustle at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The final and most interesting decision the Knicks could make is to look toward the G League. If the team doesn't want to give up assets to another team, and still doesn't want to wait for a fully healthy roster, New York can always call up talent from the Westchester Knicks.

T.J. Warren was one of the most reliable veteran role players in the late 2010s and early 2020s but has since found himself in the G League. He's averaging 26.3 points per game, leading the entire G League.

If the Knicks want depth at the center position, the team could look to 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown. The 25-year-old spent some time in the NBA but has since been sent to Westchester. He's taken full advantage of his playing time, averaging 18.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in four games. He would certainly improve New York's defensive struggles and could give solid production before Robinson's return.

