Knicks, Anunoby, Brunson, Get Career-Highs, Crush Nuggets
New York Knicks stars OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson struck gold against the Deneve Nuggets.
The prized imports each set career-highs on Monday night, which saw the Knicks earn a 145-118 win at the halfway point of a five-game road trip at Ball Arena. Monday was a historic night in several ways for the Knicks (10-7), who dished out a franchise single-game-best 45 assists, tying a record set in 1979.
Two nights after earning his career-best in Knicks scoring in Salt Lake City, Anunoby set his all-time overall mark with 40 points, going 16-of-21 from the field with a 5-of-7 rate from three-point range.
Brunson's equally sterling shooting night (23 points, 8-of-14, 4-of-5 from three) was complemented by a career-best 17 assists. He becomes the first Knick to put up at least 20 and 15 in the respective categories since February 2009, when Nate Robinson did so against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Though falling short of personal history, Karl-Anthony Towns was likewise productive, earning 30 points on 12-of-15 and four perfect three-point tries, grouping that with 15 rebounds. Seven different Knicks, including all five starters, reached double figures to benefit from the heaping of helpers and that group included reserve Miles McBride, who posted 13 in his first game back from a knee injury that sidelined him for the prior five.
The penultimate game of this road trip lands on Wednesday night when the Knicks face the likely Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
