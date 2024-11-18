Three Bench Players Knicks Could Target
The New York Knicks have been inconsistent in performing to start the season. Sitting at 6-6, the Knicks could use some depth. They've been struggling on the defensive end, and adding another scorer wouldn't hurt.
With Mitchell Robinson out for a while, along with inconsistent play from players outside of the starters, New York should look to add some reliable weapons. The Knicks should consider trading for one of these three players:
Robert Williams III
Williams, currently a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, has been involved in mock trades with the Knicks this season. With Robinson out, New York could use the veteran center, as he has experience as far as the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics.
Swapping the centers would give the Knicks a healthy option at the backup position. While Williams has had his fair share of injuries, it hasn't been as prominent as Robinson's struggles to stay healthy throughout his career. New York would get another paint protector and a more versatile perimeter defender.
Chris Boucher
Boucher is an athletic forward for the Toronto Raptors, currently averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game. He's shooting 50.4% from the field and 34.0% from three.
Trading someone like Precious Achiuwa and/or Jericho Sims for Boucher would give the Knicks better spacing and, like Williams, a more versatile option at the backup position. He can guard multiple positions with his athleticism and can score from more areas than Achiuwa and Sims.
While Achiuwa recovers from injury, it's something to consider. Boucher is also a 31-year-old veteran with playoff experience, so head coach Tom Thibodeau would have no issue giving him big minutes at times down the road.
Jordan Clarkson
Clarkson should have been traded from the Utah Jazz a long time ago, back when they moved Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to ignite a rebuild. Teams are hesitant to make moves with Danny Ainge, but it seems like the Knicks have constantly been in talks with the Jazz.
Clarkson would add so much to New York's bench: a veteran presence, high-level scoring, and solid defending. The 32-year-old has continued to produce for Utah this season, averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a steal.
The Knicks were expected to make a move for Clarkson last season, as he was open to the idea of moving to New York. However, talks never materialized into an actual deal. There's still hope it could happen this season now that the Knicks need depth more than ever.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!