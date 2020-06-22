AllKnicks
Knicks to Interview Warriors' Mike Brown

Kris Pursiainen

Leon Rose and the New York Knicks have made another addition to the list of candidates they plan to interview for the team's head coaching position. As first reported by Shams Charania, Golden State Warriors associate head coach Mike Brown is the 10th candidate rumored to be receiving an interview. 

Brown has been a member of Steve Kerr's coaching staff in Golden State since the 2017 NBA season. Prior to his tenure there, he served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, helping lead LeBron James and the Cavs to the finals in 2007 and winning Coach of the Year after the Cavaliers' 66-win campaign in 2009. 

When Steve Kerr suffered a back injury and needed to step away from the sideline, Mike Brown stepped in as head coach and led the team to a 12-0 record during the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Over the course of his career, Brown has a 305-187 record in the regular season as a head coach - with a 347-216 record overall. 

Out of the ten candidates that have now been listed as receiving interviews with New York, Brown is one of five with previous head coaching experience, with Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, and Mike Miller being the other four. Seeing as how league assistants Ime Udoka, Pat Delany, Will Hardy, Chris Fleming, and Jamahl Mosley are in the mix for the position as well, the team seems to be casting a wide net to begin its search for a leader. 

