Report: Jalen Brunson's Former Coach Tops Knicks List
It appears the New York Knicks are Kidding around when it comes to their vacant head coaching position.
Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that the Knicks are aiming to interview Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, pending his current employers' permission. Stein states that Kidd is "at the top of New York's wish list" in the search for Tom Thibodeau's successor.
If the Knicks were to hire Kidd, they would be required to send compensation to North Texas.
Kidd, 52, spent the final season of a Hall-of-Fame playing career in Manhattan and spent a single season at the helm of the Brooklyn Nets shortly after. He recently wrapped his fourth season in charge of the Mavericks, posting a 39-43 record amidst the controversial trading of franchise face Luka Doncic.
Kidd's first season in Dallas was the last for current Knicks point and franchise face Jalen Brunson as the two collaborated on a run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals. At this time last year, Kidd had guided the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, their first appearance since he partook in their 2011 title trek as a point guard.
“He’s been great since he’s been here for me,” Brunson said of his relationship with Kidd in April 2022, per Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site. “We talk all the time, and sometimes it’s not even really planned ... It’s never planned, which is kind of how I like it. It’s organic. We say the things that we need to say, we hear each other out and move forward. He’s been a big part of the reason how I’ve been able to play the way I’ve played.”
In addition to the Mavericks, Kidd has also served as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and as an assistant on the Los Angeles Lakers' bench.
