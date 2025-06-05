Jay Wright Broadcast Partner Squashes Knicks Rumor
Don't expect Jay Wright to be on the prowl for the New York Knicks head coaching job, one of his new co-workers says.
CBS Sports college basketball analyst Seth Davis attempted to remove the name of Wright, who has worked with CBS since stepping away from coach in 2022, from the expansive list of candidates for the role of Knicks head coach shortly after the spot was vacated on Tuesday.
Davis' X post claims that he'd be more likely to accept the position if offered.
"I have been working with Jay Wright on TV for three years," Davis said. "Based on every conversation we have had I would say there is a greater chance that I will be the next Knicks coach than him. The difference is, if they call me I will say yes."
Even before the Knicks shockingly removed Tom Thibodeau from their head coaching slot, Wright has been popularly pegged as a successor thanks to Manhattan management's apparent obsession with collecting talent from Villanova University. Wright was the head coach on the Main Line for over two decades and earned two national championships while mentoring a pack of future Knicks.
That list of "'Nova Knicks," of course, begins with captain Jalen Brunson, who signed with the Knicks during the 2022 offseason and has since turned himself into a perennial All-Star in Manhattan. Fellow former Wildcats Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges have since joined the fold while Ryan Arcidiacono and Donte DiVincenzo have also donned New York uniforms.
Despite Davis' best efforts, metropolitan fan fiction matching Wright and the Knicks will likely persist, especially if New York continues to fall short of the NBA Finals. While Wright previously said that the Knicks would be the one one team that he wouldn't mind leading, he told Zach Braziller of the New York Post that he wanted "no part" of a potential reunion in 2024, albeit while praising Thibodeau's then-ongoing work his former proteges.
"I’m sitting back like a proud papa just watching them and enjoying it,” Wright told Braziller. “I love their respect for Thibs. I love how Thibs coaches them. He’s perfect for them. I love their system. I really enjoy how they play the game. I think this is on Thibs and their whole organization, how they continually progressed and competed every time someone went down with an injury. They just kept grinding, they never gave in to it, never made excuses. It was so impressive this year.”
