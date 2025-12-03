Josh Hart Calls Out Knicks’ Fatal Flaw After Collapse

After the New York Knicks lost a winnable game against the Boston Celtics, turning an early 17-4 lead into an ugly 123-117 loss when all was said and done.

Josh Hart, who has established himself in the starting lineup once again despite an early nerve issue that stunted his season, chalked the loss up to the team being bored by the kind of play required for perfection. He knows they can't afford to get sloppy.

“We can’t get bored with what’s working, what’s winning basketball,” Hart said. “I felt like we got bored doing that. And then we started doing whatever, playing bad offense, giving up anything defensively. So we’ve got to make sure we’re locked in on making sure the success of the team is the No. 1 objective."

“I mean, it’s human nature sometimes when you get those big leads. Now you’re up 15, up 20 sometimes, let me figure out a way to score, how to get mine. Not in a bad way. That’s human nature. We’ve got to try to combat that. We’ve got to make sure even when we get up 15, we get up 20, we’re continuing to push the pace, continuing to play fast, continuing to play our basketball."

The Knicks can't afford to take anything for granted at this point in their 13-7 season, especially on the road. They've come a long way for their current 3-6 road record, but recent injuries to OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet have left them vulnerable, and they need to play like there's more on the line.

"I think it’s frankly just kind of stupidity to play one style of basketball, get a 15, 20-point lead, and then abandon what got you the lead," Hart admitted. "We’ve got to make sure we continue to focus on that and build off of it.”

Hart's Return to the Lineup

Hart's comeback this season has been inspiring, and his leadership of the team hasn't gone unnoticed by new head coach Mike Brown. In a recent interview, Brown described Hart as a special player and a leader on the team, noting that he demonstrates resilience in the face of adversity for other players.

Hart's difficult start to the season was met with a diminished role, which he took on the chin, and he has since improved spectacularly while training with a shooting coach on the daily. Hart is second on the team in assists per game (5), and third in rebounds per game (7.7) and field goal percentage (50.6%).

The Knicks face the 6-5 Charlotte Hornets next, a home game slated for 7:30pm EST.

