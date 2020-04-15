Knicks Daily Roundup 4/15: Knicks 2K Tankathon Tournament, Tom Thibodeau, and More

-Knicks SI ran a fantasy NBA 2K20 tournament to crown the best Knicks' "team" of all time, which was won by our own Lauren Russell. Now, we're flipping the tournament on its head.

Introducing the Knicks SI 2K Tankathon tournament! Our writers attempted to put together the worst possible Knicks team out of all NBA 2K20 players. The goal: lose every single game. The first team you can read about is Alex Wolfe's team, which has Bobby Portis running the show and Mike Bibby and Elfrid Payton protecting the rim, a true recipe for disaster.

Yesterday's roundup discussed SNY's Ian Begley's mailbag, which included a question about potential Knicks' head coaches. From what he's heard around the league, Begley speculated that Tom Thibodeau could be the most likely option for next Knicks' head coach at the moment. When asked on Twitter about this by our own Jonathan Macri, Begley set the odds at -150 for Thibodeau to come run the show in New York. For those not familiar with betting odds, -150 would make Thibodeau the favorite for the position, but not an overwhelming one. Begley was not reporting that Thibodeau was in line to become the head coach, but it's still interesting to hear what thoughts may be going on in the mind of Leon Rose.

Thibodeau, a former Knicks assistant, has had a successful head coaching career in the NBA, going 352-246 and winning coach of the year during the 2010-2011 season. While his defensive schemes had success in Chicago, Thibodeau often maxed out his players minutes in a way that teams no longer do. This continued in Minnesota, leading to some wondering if Thibodeau can adapt to the modern NBA.

-The Athletic conducted a survey for Knicks fans that covered a variety of topics. The results are in. This survey touched on the current Knicks' regime, the outlook of the team, thoughts on the front office, coach, and players, and even some historical Knicks' questions. Who's your favorite Knicks' player? Do you want to keep Mike Miller? When will New York make the playoffs again? Take a look to see if you agree with the majority of Knicks fans.