Knicks Daily Roundup 4/14: Knicks Replays, Lottery Prospects, Mailbags, and More

-In a time of no basketball, TV networks have done their best to put on the most memorable game replays to entertain fans who crave the sport. MSG has done its part, and now, they'll air Knicks games from the past 40 years. Our own Kris Pursiainen breaks down some of the top games that you'll want to be in front of the television for.

-There's a chance that the 2020 NBA Draft may be pushed back, as discussed in yesterday's roundup. That doesn't mean analyzing draft prospects will be put on the back burner. While many have focused on what point guards the Knicks could take, a relatively unheralded player could fit right in with New York and be available when they'll likely pick.

Deni Avdija from Israeli has been piquing the interest of scouts as a probable lottery pick. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about Avdija, what kind of player he is, and his perception in NBA circles. Avdija is a raw prospect, but his skilled and versatile offensive game is raising his stock. The last time the Knicks used their lottery pick on an unknown scorer from overseas, it worked out pretty well (for a few years, at least).

-Yesterday's roundup brought two mailbags from Marc Berman of The New York Post and Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Today brings another. SNY's Ian Begley did a mailbag of his own, answering questions about Donovan Mitchell, Mitchell Robinson, potential head coaches, and more.

-The coronavirus struck a devastating blow to the NBA family, as Minnesota Timberwolves' star Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother Jacqueline to the virus yesterday. Knicks players like Bobby Portis and Damyean Dotson were among the many people in the NBA community to offer their condolences to Towns in this tragedy.

-Charles Oakley continued his crusade against James Dolan on WFAN yesterday. The former Knick enforcer criticized Bernard King, Latrell Sprewell, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Johnson for any part they've had in backing Dolan, wrote SNY's Alex Smith. Oakley and King were never teammates, and none of these players were directly involved in the 2017 incident where Dolan had Oakley escorted out of Madison Square Garden. While it seemed like an ill-advised choice by Dolan, Oakley isn't doing himself any favors by constantly rehashing the quarrel and bringing other players into it.