MSG to Air Knicks Games From Last Four Decades This Week

MSG Networks is spending this week airing classic Knicks games from various eras. Monday is 1980's day, so at 1PM and 8PM, they aired and will air Bernard King's 50 point game on 1/31/84. At 3PM, they aired Bernard King's second of his back to back 50 point games that season which took place on 2/1/84. At 5PM today, they will air a recent game as the day's last: the Knicks' first win of the 2020 season.

Tuesday is set to be 1990's day, so at 9AM and 1PM on Tuesday, April 14, they will air a game against the Detroit Pistons from 1991 dominated by Patrick Ewing. 11AM and 11PM will bring viewers another strong Ewing performance, this time from 1993 against the Orlando Magic. Wednesday, or 2000's day, involves a 2003 Knicks win against the Lakers at 1PM and 8PM, a 2007 win against Miami featuring 52 points from Jamal Crawford at 3PM and 1AM, and a 2019 win against the Brooklyn Nets at 5PM.

I personally love watching replays of old Knicks games, so seeing that MSG Networks is delivering games from various eras to fans is great. They kill two birds with one stone by showing games from all time periods in that they appease fans of all ages as well as educate fans, specifically younger ones, about all of the team's eras.

The game I would most recommend that someone watches would be the game from March 8, 1993 against the Orlando Magic. Shaquille O'Neal is a player that I think gets consistently underrated in terms of his placement on many "all-time" lists, and Patrick Ewing is one of the greatest Knicks of all time. If I could only watch one game, I'd pick this one.