AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

MSG to Air Knicks Games From Last Four Decades This Week

Kris Pursiainen

MSG Networks is spending this week airing classic Knicks games from various eras. Monday is 1980's day, so at 1PM and 8PM, they aired and will air Bernard King's 50 point game on 1/31/84. At 3PM, they aired Bernard King's second of his back to back 50 point games that season which took place on 2/1/84. At 5PM today, they will air a recent game as the day's last: the Knicks' first win of the 2020 season. 

Tuesday is set to be 1990's day, so at 9AM and 1PM on Tuesday, April 14, they will air a game against the Detroit Pistons from 1991 dominated by Patrick Ewing. 11AM and 11PM will bring viewers another strong Ewing performance, this time from 1993 against the Orlando Magic. Wednesday, or 2000's day, involves a 2003 Knicks win against the Lakers at 1PM and 8PM, a 2007 win against Miami featuring 52 points from Jamal Crawford at 3PM and 1AM, and a 2019 win against the Brooklyn Nets at 5PM. 

I personally love watching replays of old Knicks games, so seeing that MSG Networks is delivering games from various eras to fans is great. They kill two birds with one stone by showing games from all time periods in that they appease fans of all ages as well as educate fans, specifically younger ones, about all of the team's eras. 

The game I would most recommend that someone watches would be the game from March 8, 1993 against the Orlando Magic. Shaquille O'Neal is a player that I think gets consistently underrated in terms of his placement on many "all-time" lists, and Patrick Ewing is one of the greatest Knicks of all time. If I could only watch one game, I'd pick this one. 

 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/13: Draft Date in Question, Cole Anthony's Potential, Knicks Mailbags, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, April 13.

Chris Molicki

by

KnickerbockerAl

Moe Harkless talks New York art scene

Howard Megdal

An Ode to Spree

He is nobody's favorite Knick, but for anyone who saw him, Spree will forever be one of a kind

Jonathan Macri

Knicks Roundup 4/12: NBA Games Will Not Resume As Soon as Possible

Why don't some players and GMs want games to start up again as soon as possible? Find out here:

Kris Pursiainen

Thanks to Landry Fields I Became a Basketball Fan

How a rookie Landry Fields and some Knicks hair ties got me into the basketball world

Lauren Russell

Knicks Daily Roundup: Do the Knicks Have a Young Star to Chase?

NBA stars will never stop getting photoshopped into Knicks jerseys. See who the newest member of the club is and how he'd fit in on the Knicks here:

Kris Pursiainen

Good NBA mailbag from Chris Mannix https://www.si.com/nba/2020/04/10/n

Howard Megdal

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/10: Thoughts on Lauri as a Knick, Killian Hayes' Potential, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, April 10.

Chris Molicki

Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament: And the winner is...

Patrick Ewing and Kristaps Porzingis were unstoppable

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/9: LeBron Helps Knox, Knicks Virtual Group Workouts, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, April 9.

Chris Molicki