Knicks Daily Roundup 4/3: Rose Considering Elton Brand, Coaching Search Paused, and More

Chris Molicki

-Leon Rose's future general manager might be poached from a rival. Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News reported that Rose is considering current 76ers general manager Elton Brand to come to New York and fill the same role for the Knicks. 

Brand's hiring by Philadelphia was met by cautious optimism, and his transactions have led to mixed results. Brand was responsible for acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Timberwolves and Tobias Harris from the Clippers. When Butler eventually departed for the Miami Heat, Brand locked up Harris to a long term deal and paid former Celtic Al Horford handsomely. While the Sixers have been one of the better teams in the East during Brand's tenure, they struggled this season and have virtually zero cap flexibility. You can read more about the moves Brand has made by Forbes' Tommy Beer.

That being said, Rose will not make any major changes just yet. Marc Berman of The New York Post wrote about how with hirings and firings not taking place during the current season suspension, it's expected that Scott Perry will remain the Knicks general manager, and that will likely be true once the NBA Draft rolls around in June.

This means that, as SNY's Ian Begley reported, the Knicks will also put their head coaching search on hold. With the current uncertainty, the Knicks, Nets, and other teams are operating in the same fashion.

-The coronavirus crisis has been a clear negative across the board for the NBA, and, well, humanity. However, it could put the Knicks in a position of opportunity. If the salary cap drops, cap space will be more precious, and the Knicks will likely have plenty of that this offseason. I wrote about the different ways Leon Rose and the front office can take advantage and help better the franchise.

-We have our first finalist from the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tournament. In a battle between the Knicks' two most recent stars in Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis, Lauren Russell's team fought to a close victory over David Vertsberger's squad. Read about the matchup, which included the winning team avoiding the three ball at all costs.

-Our Knicks SI mock drafts continue with Jackie Powell's simulation. While Jackie had worse luck than most of us, she did craft a thoughtful plan to tackle the draft with the Knicks' three picks. Spoiler: She took a point guard with New York's lottery selection, but it wasn't LaMelo Ball.

-As the Knicks look for talent to add to their young core, there's a player right under their nose that deserves serious attention. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov wrote about Lamar Peters, who has had an excellent first season with the Westchester Knicks in the G League. Perhaps Peters isn't the Knicks starting point guard of the future, but using a roster spot on him makes much more sense than crowding the team with another middling free agency bonanza like last summer. 

-Berman's next piece in his series about each Knicks player focused on Bobby Portis. While Portis has the shooting ability the Knicks should covet for Mitchell Robinson's frontcourt partner, it seems extremely unlikely they will pick up his team option next season for $15.7 million.

