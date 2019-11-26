WATCH: David Fizdale gives injury updates on RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina

Any NBA team has to deal with injuries. But it is particularly problematic for the Knicks, in the midst of a difficult run in their schedule, to be missing three key pieces in RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina.

This is not just an issue of competition, but the more these three young, potential building blocks get to hone their craft against some of the league's best teams is part of the measurable progress the team can hope for out of what is a 4-13 season to date, and should be viewed through a development lens.

Fizdale noted, and Barrett reinforced, that there's another aspect of this to consider: as he recovers from an illness that had him still coughing during his media avail, Barrett desperately wants to play Wednesday night in Toronto in front of his hometown fans.

In the meantime, here's Fizdale with the latest on this trio of Knicks.

Both Knox and Ntilikina could be spotted getting shots up when media was let into the tail end of practice on Tuesday. And Barrett was in good spirits, even as he continued battling this illness.

The Knicks face the Raptors at 7:30 PM EST Wednesday night.