AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Kevin Knox Knows He Needs a Better Finish to His Season

Howard Megdal

GREENBURGH, NY — Kevin Knox spent the summer working the only way he knows how — tirelessly, on both sides of the ball, endeavoring to improve upon a rookie season that showed promise.

He's not satisfied with the progress in Year 2, at least not yet.

"It's been a tough season," Knox told reporters after practice this week. "I'm not shooting the ball how I wanted to shoot, play how I want to play. But I'm not going to let that affect my confidence."

Kevin Knox discusses his evolution, February 11, 2020

It can be confounding at times, frankly. Knox is not only a hard worker, his shot is simply aesthetically beautiful, this rainbow arc of a three. But he hit 34.3 percent of them as a rookie, and knew that needed to get better. So far, in his sophomore campaign, that's actually down, to 32.6 percent.

"I miss a lot of open shots that I know I can make, that I've made in the past," Knox said. "I've just got to get consistent with it. It's all muscle memory."

Consistency doesn't mean makes, really. Knox said it comes down to making sure his shot remains the same from start to finish. His process of shooting, beginning to end — he said that's what separates a Klay Thompson, a Ray Allen, the kind of shooter he intends to be.

He has a checklist, one you can follow along with as you watch him, too.

"It's really just being lower, before the ball gets to me," Knox said. "So I can really just go up and explode into my shot, not fading away with my shot, holding my follow-through."

An area where Knox clearly has improved, both by the numbers and the eye test, is on the defensive end. Per Synergy, his defensive points per possession have gone from 1.03 last season to 0.958 this season. That ranks 174 of 248 players with at least 300 defensive possessions — not elite, but better than last season, when he ranked 295th of 308 such players.

Most of that improvement has come on both defending the pick-and-roll ball handler and on handoffs, both indications of the work he described putting in on lateral movement.

"I'm really just getting a lot more jabs, a lot more deflections," Knox said. "Sliding my feet. Something I've really been working on. I have the size to do it, I have the ability to do it."

It is worth remembering the context of Kevin Knox — drafted extremely young, and less than two full seasons into his NBA career.

How the next 27 games go matter quite a bit.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks head into break down, but not out

After a disappointing loss to Washington, the Knicks face the usual questions, but they haven't given up searching for answers.

Jonathan Macri

Mike Miller's focus is right where it needs to be

Recent comments from Knicks branding guru Steve Stoute have been on everyone's mind...except for Knicks coach Mike Miller, who has more important things to worry about.

Jonathan Macri

Mike Miller Deserves Better

Steve Stoute went on TV and said what everybody already knew. It doesn't make it any less disgraceful.

Jonathan Macri

by

Guerin

Knicks practice notes: Playoffs Remain a Goal

What are the team's goals over final 28 games?

Howard Megdal

What Is Mike Miller's Mandate with the Knicks Now?

Youth must be emphasized going forward, is this happening?

Howard Megdal

Knicks Leave Atlanta Without a Fifth Straight Win

The Knicks lost to the Hawks in double overtime Sunday night, 140-135.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Streak Continues Against Pistons

The Knicks, perhaps too late, are in something of a groove, beating Detroit 95-92. Does it matter?

Jonathan Macri

The Knicks Didn't Trade For D'Angelo Russell; Elfrid Payton Might Be Showing You Why

Elfrid Payton has been on fire for the Knicks

Lauren Russell

Knicks Thrilling Win vs Magic Pushes Their Winning Streak to 3 Games

The Knicks beat the Magic 105-103 thanks to standout performances by multiple players

Lauren Russell

Knicks Say Goodbye to Marcus Morris, But Welcome Back RJ Barrett vs Magic

On the day of the NBA Trade Deadline, Knicks move forward without veteran Marcus Morris

Lauren Russell