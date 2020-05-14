Knicks Daily Roundup 5/14: Knicks Scouting Cole Anthony, Mitch's Moves, and More

-As the 2020 NBA Draft draws closer (yet is still likely far away), rumors will begin to swirl as to who teams are targeting. Could the Knicks be zeroing in on Cole Anthony? SNY's Ian Begley reported that according to an NCAA source, New York has "done their homework" on Anthony. While this is far from a guarantee that the North Carolina guard will be selected by the Knicks on draft day, Anthony has ties to the city, a former-Knick as a father, and shares a trainer with Carmelo Anthony. He projects to be available if the Knicks sit tight at the sixth spot and provides intriguing potential, as well as some risk given his shooting numbers and inconsistent play in college.

-One option the Knicks have for next season is to continue to tank. While some fans may be frustrated by this path, New York has never really stuck with a tanking method for an extended period of time, so all their losing efforts have mostly been for naught. Our own Kris Pursiainen wants to keep the rebuild going. Read about Kris's ideal starting five for the 2020-2021 Knicks, as he looks to focus on 2021, both for the draft and free agency, while also improving the team's young core next season. His hypothetical lineup also comes with an unexpected twist: The Knicks don't draft a point guard.

-What would Mitchell Robinson look like with a Kyrie Irving crossover and a James Harden stepback? It sounds like a dream, but Robinson posted video of himself practicing with other players on his instagram, including one move where he pulls up from long range off the dribble. This doesn't mean Mitch can replicate this in a game just yet—he's likely not even close. But during another Knicks' rebuild mixed with a pandemic, fans will salivate at Robinson's quarantine highlight.

-Phil Jackson's recent stint in New York was nothing short of disastrous. While Jackson may not have been cut out for a front office role, he's still one of the greatest NBA head coaches of all time. Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News wrote about how "The Last Dance" is giving Jackson some redemption and helping fans appreciate him for what he truly was as opposed to focusing on his underwhelming time as an executive of the Knicks.