Knicks Daily Roundup 3/11: Wiz Topple Knicks, Frank's Big Game, Coronavirus Concerns, and More

-With a 16-point halftime lead after coming back from down 14 early, the Knicks looked to be on their way to another win and some late-season momentum. Bradley Beal had other plans. The former All-Star dropped a 40-burger to lead the Wizards to a 122-115 victory over the Knicks last night. Check out a full game recap by our own Alex Wolfe.

Despite the dreadful second half, there was one major bright spot for the Knicks: Frank Ntilikina. The third-year guard notched a career high of 20 points to go with his 10 assists and three of five shooting from beyond the arc.

The Frenchman's offensive game has been a work in progress to put it lightly, but nights like this give the Knicks hope for his development on that end of the floor. Ntilikina has looked more confident this season, and his passing and playmaking chops have razzled and dazzled (as Clyde would say). Leon Rose is surely taking a long look at what young Knicks will solidify themselves as true parts of New York's rebuild. Frank could make a strong case for himself with these performances.

In other young Knicks point guard news, Dennis Smith Jr. was cleared from the concussion protocol but did not play last night, despite being available. Time is running out for the centerpiece of the Kristaps Porzingis trade, and while it's possible he could co-exist with Ntilikina, the two are still competing with each other.

-As the concern of the coronavirus grows, Knicks players are starting to increase the precautions they take. No more high fives, out with fist bumps, and a heavy dose of hand sanitizer is the new world that the Knicks and the rest of the NBA are living in. Ntilikina spoke about how the virus is worse in his home country of France. Read more about this developing story from the New York Post's Marc Berman and Newsday's Steve Popper. Just yesterday, the NBA announced it would be limiting locker room access for media members, which you can read about in Tuesday's Knicks Daily Roundup.

-Berman also reported that the Knicks have postponed their 50th anniversary celebration of the 1969-1970 championship team due to concerns over the coronavirus. As all members of the team are over 70 years old, the combination of elderly people flying at a time when the virus is becoming more widespread was enough to cancel the event. The festivities were planned for New York's March 21 game against the Warriors.

-SNY's Ian Begley reported that Allan Houston made the trip to Washington D.C. for the Wizards game, as he has been helping out some of New York's younger players. Houston has worked in different roles for both the Knicks and the Westchester Knicks.

-The Knicks trek forward on their road trip, taking on the Atlanta Hawks tonight. Our own Alex Wolfe will be covering the game, so keep checking our site for more analysis and game coverage.