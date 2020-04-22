Knicks Daily Roundup 4/22: Knicks To Hire Brock Aller, Star Chasing, and More

-The first domino in Leon Rose's new front office has fallen. Yesterday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks would be hiring Brock Aller, formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers, to be one of Rose's chief strategists. You can read more about the hiring from our own Kris Pursiainen.

Aller is described as a "capologist" and is an expert on the CBA and NBA salary cap. He was a part of Cleveland NBA championship in 2016. While it's difficult to quantify just how important a single front office member like Aller is and what impact they can make, this should be viewed as an encouraging move by Rose. As a former agent, there will be some aspects of being president that Rose will need assistance from others on. If he listens to Aller from a cap perspective, it should help both he and the Knicks grow.

-There are several ways to build a team in the NBA, and it's imperative to consider all options. While the Knicks have a long way to go in their rebuild, Begley reported that some within the organization feel the team has what it takes to trade for an unhappy star should the situation arise. New York have seven first round picks in the next four drafts, reinforcing this notion.

Some fans may groan at this idea because they either wish to have an organic rebuild, have seen stars diss the Knicks like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, or don't want the team to acquire players that aren't actually good and are on massive contracts. While the concerns are understandable, the fact is that the Knicks have the assets that could pull off a trade for a star. If the opportunity comes, Rose will still have to determine if the star in question is worth whatever the price winds up being. For now, just being prepared for this option is a positive for the franchise.

-Toward the end of the season, R.J. Barrett was stepping up on the court. Now, he's making an impact off it. The rookie donated masks, shoes, food, and more items to those in need during the coronavirus crisis. In total, his aid came out to $250,000. Marc Berman of The New York Post talked to Barrett about his generous contribution and his life during quarantine. One of the more underrated qualities for any player is leadership, and this is another example of why Barrett has it.

-Lauren Russell won our Knicks SI Fantasy 2K20 Tournament. Now, with the Knicks SI 2K20 Tankathon Tournament up next, she's worried she may not fair as well. Read more about Lauren's team and why her ability to build a winning team may have worked against her.

-In the wake of drafting Sabrina Ionescu, the New York Liberty have waived their now-former point guard, Brittany Boyd. Our own Howard Megdal wrote about the transaction, and why the move makes sense for both Boyd and the team.

-Sports-starved fans tuned into ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on Michael Jordan. It was a fantastic first two parts of the series, but not everyone came out with their reputation unscathed. One of those was Knicks' great Walt "Clyde" Frazier. The Knicks broadcaster was shown at Jordan's draft saying “He’s not 7-foot. So he’s not going to carry a team in the NBA.” While the quote seems foolish in hindsight, Clyde spoke with Berman to defend his comments. Frazier also talked about Jordan, the documentary, and why he hasn't watched it yet.