Knicks Looking To Keep Impressive Streak Alive Against Wizards

The New York Knicks are heading into their matchup with the Washington Wizards riding a six-game winning streak.

The only team in the NBA with a longer current streak is the red-hot Charlotte Hornets, who have won seven in a row to push within one game of the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, which is the last spot in the Play-In Tournament and currently held by the Atlanta Hawks.

However, the six-game winning streak for the Knicks isn’t the only impressive streak they are heading into Washington with. As shared by Knicks Stats on X, New York has been stifling opponents on the defensive end.

They became the first team in the NBA this season to hold opponents to 100 points or fewer in four straight games. The Sacramento Kings scored 87, the Toronto Raptors had 92, the Portland Trail Blazers recorded 97 and the Los Angeles Lakers had 100.

Knicks have turned up defensive performance

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Had it not been for the Philadelphia 76ers scoring 109 points, this streak would be at six. On Jan. 21 against the Brooklyn Nets, the Knicks started their current winning streak with a historic 120-66 victory. The 54-point margin is the largest in franchise history.

The Wizards have scored under 100 points five times this season and have the 27th-ranked offensive rating in the league, so there is certainly a chance this streak extends to five games.

New York’s recent turnaround on the defensive end has helped turn its overall season numbers around in a major way. They are now 12th in the NBA with a defensive rating of 114.4, per Basketball Reference.

Combined with an offensive rating of 120.1, which is third best in the league, resulted in the Knicks owning an impressive net rating of +5.6, the fifth best mark in the NBA.

Knicks stifling teams from beyond 3-point line

Jan 30, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Rayan Rupert (21) loses control of the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Where New York has seen the biggest turnaround defensively has been at the 3-point line. They were allowing opponents to get too comfortable during the stretch when they lost nine out of 11 games.

A change to their scheme defensively, along with head coach Mike Brown adjusting his lineup, has yielded positive results. Jordan Clarkson is no longer in the rotation, with his minutes going to Landry Shamet.

Brown would assuredly prefer to play nine or 10 guys, but for now, he is relying on eight for the most part. Guerschon Yabusele and Mohamed Diawara are being mixed in sporadically as the ninth man.

The rotation could certainly remain at nine when Miles McBride returns from his ankle injury. Tyler Kolek has stepped into his spot in the rotation and has been playing well on both ends of the floor.

