Knicks Fans Get Update on Miles McBride’s Ankle Injury

The New York Knicks have rarely had their full allotment of rotation players available for a game thus far this season.

Guard Miles McBride has missed three games and counting because of left ankle injury management. He last appeared in a game on Jan. 27 against the Sacramento Kings before sitting out the second game of a back-to-back set with the Toronto Raptors.

Mitchell Robinson joined McBride on the sidelines for the contest against the Raptors, sticking to the strict plan the team has in place to keep him healthy. He has since returned to the lineup, just as planned, but McBride remains sidelined, which has raised some concerns.

On a positive note, he has not suffered a new injury. Ian Begley of SNY shared an update on McBride’s status and revealed that he is just dealing with soreness in his left ankle at this point.

When will Miles McBride return for Knicks?

The talented guard missed eight games earlier this season after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 7. He played in 15 consecutive games after that, but his performance was waning in the final few appearances.

Knocking down 42.0% of his 3-point attempts overall this season, McBride shot only six of 22, 27.3%, from long range in his final four games before sitting out. His ankle could certainly have been contributing to his lack of production on the court.

Luckily there isn’t a new injury that he is dealing with, but it is something that will certainly have to be monitored. McBride has been a key component to the team’s success this season, and to reach their maximum potential, they need him in the lineup.

Because of recent rotation changes made by head coach Mike Brown, the only player to appear in all 49 games is Mikal Bridges. Jordan Clarkson had played in every game before being removed from the lineup.

Karl-Anthony Towns is the only other player who has not missed at least five games this season, either because of injury or the coach’s decision. That has led to a lot of shuffling with the lineups, especially with another rotation player currently sidelined.

Tyler Kolek stepping up in McBride's absence

Since McBride has been sidelined, Brown has turned to Tyler Kolek off the bench. The second-year guard has responded positively, performing at a very high level in relief of his injured teammate.

Over the last three games, Kolek is averaging 8.7 points, 6.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.3 minutes on 47.6% shooting overall and 50.0% from 3-point range.

Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Even when McBride is able to return to the lineup, Kolek has earned a spot in the rotation moving forward.

