Knicks' Jalen Brunson Knows Magic Blueprint in NBA Cup

The New York Knicks are getting ready to face off against the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup semi-final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Knicks are very familiar with the Magic after playing them three times already this season, including as recent as this past weekend inside Madison Square Garden. The Magic defenders know Jalen Brunson's game very well and plan to target him in the scouting report,

“[We] try to do our part to make it hard on him; make sure he don’t get no free looks, no easy baskets, don’t send him to the line too much—all the normal things that everybody in the league is talking about in terms of scouting report," Magic guard Jalen Suggs said.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is guarded by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brunson Has Tough Matchup vs. Magic

Brunson has had a great amount of success so far this season against the Magic. In each game against Orlando, Brunson has crossed the 30-point threshold, but that isn't necessarily equating to success for the Knicks.

The Magic have won two of the three meetings against the Knicks this season, and Orlando gave New York their only home loss of the year. This time around, it's a neutral site game for both teams, though the Knicks should have some form of advantage given their fan base.

Needless to say, it doesn't matter where the game takes place, Brunson will have an impact one way or another. The Magic know how dangerous he can be, as he's torched them three times so far this season.

It's safe to say that the Magic don't want that to happen a fourth time, so Brunson will not have it very easy against Orlando, who boasts two very physical guards that could give him a run for his money.

Suggs is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. The reason why the Magic regressed last season was largely in part due to his absence in the second half of the year. The reason why the Magic went out and traded for Desmond Bane was to partner him up with Suggs to form one of the toughest defensive backcourts in the league.

It won't be easy for Brunson to get another 30-piece, but as he's proven so far this season, he's capable of doing things very few others are. That alone should give the advantage to the Knicks in the biggest game of the season so far.

