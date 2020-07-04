Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson had two posts on Instagram this week. The first was this photo edit of him that was originally posted by the Knicks Instagram account.

His next post on Instagram was actually a video from his TikTok page. (Mitch a TikTok star by the time next season starts? Maybe!) The video is just as wholesome as the caption.

Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis posted some pictures of him in the gym this week on Instagram.

He is still rocking New York Knicks gear in the offseason.

Portis also posted this video in which he talks about spreading love to those you care about.

The Knicks Instagram page and Damyean Dotson dropped some love in the comment section.

Hey NBA Twitter, your favorite game called "guessing what an emoji means" is back. This was a quote tweet from Portis so I feel we all kind of know what this confused face/raising eyebrow emoji means.

As Jonathan Macri reported there is a possibility the Knicks opt-out out of this second Chicago bubble that could happen in September for the non-playoff teams.

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock posted this video from Uninterrupted about love for Pride Month.

Bullock is not the only professional basketball player in this video. WNBA stars Sue Bird and Brittney Griner also made an appearance.

He also posted the following on Instagram.

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton is looking to rewatch The Wire.

Damyean Dotson

Damyean Dotson retweeted this video of him grinding in the gym.

A Knicks podcast called "It's a Hard Knicks Life" posted a now-deleted clip from their show that was not complimentary of Dotson. Dotson replied on Twitter with the following tweets.

Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson had surprise pool party for his birthday.