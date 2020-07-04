AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of July 3)

Lauren Russell

Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson had two posts on Instagram this week. The first was this photo edit of him that was originally posted by the Knicks Instagram account. 

His next post on Instagram was actually a video from his TikTok page. (Mitch a TikTok star by the time next season starts? Maybe!) The video is just as wholesome as the caption. 

Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis posted some pictures of him in the gym this week on Instagram.

He is still rocking New York Knicks gear in the offseason.

Portis also posted this video in which he talks about spreading love to those you care about. 

The Knicks Instagram page and Damyean Dotson dropped some love in the comment section.

Screen Shot 2020-07-03 at 10.18.52 AM

Hey NBA Twitter, your favorite game called "guessing what an emoji means" is back. This was a quote tweet from Portis so I feel we all kind of know what this confused face/raising eyebrow emoji means. 

As Jonathan Macri reported there is a possibility the Knicks opt-out out of this second Chicago bubble that could happen in September for the non-playoff teams. 

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock posted this video from Uninterrupted about love for Pride Month.

Bullock is not the only professional basketball player in this video. WNBA stars Sue Bird and Brittney Griner also made an appearance. 

He also posted the following on Instagram.

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton is looking to rewatch The Wire.

Damyean Dotson

Damyean Dotson retweeted this video of him grinding in the gym.

A Knicks podcast called "It's a Hard Knicks Life" posted a now-deleted clip from their show that was not complimentary of Dotson. Dotson replied on Twitter with the following tweets.

Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson had surprise pool party for his birthday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Josh Green

Read about what the wing from Arizona might be able to bring to the New York Knicks here

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 7/3: NBA Wants Bubble for Non Playoff Teams, Knicks Considering Not Participating, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, July 3.

Chris Molicki

MSG Networks Announces Upcoming "Patrick Ewing Week"

Read about the week of programming planned by MSG Networks to feature the Hall of Fame career of Patrick Ewing here

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks May Be Among Teams to Opt Out of Second NBA Bubble

The NBA is tentatively moving forward with a second bubble in Chicago for the eight non-Orlando teams, but New York may be among those who sit it out.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks News: Could Killian Hayes Drop in the Draft?

A recent interview with Killian Hayes' agent suggests the Knicks may be in a better position than they thought when it comes to getting lucky on draft night.

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 7/2: Ewing Endorses Thibs, Second Round Targets, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, July 2.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 7/1: Knicks Offseason Programs Still Unclear, the Case for Kenny Atkinson, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, July 1.

Chris Molicki

How Empty Stadiums Could Influence Referee Decision-Making

Howard Megdal

Why The Knicks Should Capitalize On The Nets' Mistake

Why Kenny Atkinson should be the next Knicks head coach

Lauren Russell

Morning Knicks 6/30: Knicks Interview Myles Powell, Early Returns on Leon Rose, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, June 30

Chris Molicki