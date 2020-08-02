AllKnicks
Knicks Social Media Check-In: Week of July 31

Lauren Russell

The Knicks Social Media Check-In has returned. For this week's edition, we will be looking at the player's posts from not just this past week, since there was no Knicks Social Media Check-In last week. 

Damyean Dotson

Damyean Dotson has been streaming a ton on Twitch. Earlier this week he became a Twitch Affiliate.

He has been playing a handful of games including, The Last of Us Part II, NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, and Call of Duty.

Bobby Portis

On Twitter, Bobby Portis quote retweeted a Knicks tweet that pictured a handful of players in the orange WNBA logo hoodie. Since the WNBA season started this past weekend, Portis asked his followers who they thought was going to win it all this year.

On Instagram, Portis shared the following pictures. Those Travis Scott Air Jordan 1's he's wearing in the second photo are one of the coolest pairs of shoes.

Frank Ntilikina

Frank Ntilikina turned 22 on Tuesday! He posted the following video where he thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and showed clips of him putting in the work at the gym as well. 

Kevin Knox

On a serious note, Kevin Knox shared on Twitter how COVID-19, unfortunately, hit close to home for him. He reminded his followers to take this virus seriously and stay safe. 

Towards the beginning of the week, he shared this tweet.

Julius Randle

Julius Randle shared a picture of himself donning another New York sports jersey. 

Randle also tweeted the following message above the video of all the players and coaches of the Pelicans and Jazz kneeling together during the National Anthem.

Mitchell Robinson

Earlier this month, Mitchell Robinson was fashionably late with a reply on Twitter. 

Kevin Knox quote retweeted Robinson's tweet, to let him know that his response was just a little late.

