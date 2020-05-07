Your 2020-2021 Knicks' Starting Lineup

Given full autonomy to craft the starting five for next season's Knicks, I was reminded of a quote from none other than Uncle Ben: "With great power comes great responsibility." There are plenty of directions the Knicks can go, but caution cannot be thrown to the wind. Do they sell the farm for Bradley Beal? We know that's unrealistic. Chris Paul is a real possibility, no? Sure, but if I was Leon Rose, I'll pass. Instead, I'm going to take my power and be responsible with it. I'm not going to make any major changes, keep things mostly the same, and continue on a slow rebuild—for now.

This may make some Knicks fans antsy. They want a splashy move, more wins, and a run at the 8-seed, and I get that. You don't need to have a Process-style tank with the new lottery odds. But this Knicks team is a long ways away from even the playoffs. Their highest win total over the past six years (counting this season) is 32. They were on pace to finish with less than 30 wins for the third straight year. I understand the logic to trade for Chris Paul, raise the level of this team, and attract other stars has some merit to it, but it also has frightening downside. Paul is aging and injury-prone. He's still an All Star level player, but there's no guarantee he continues to produce like that for the last two years of his contract. He doesn't lock New York into the postseason. What Paul does is severely limit the Knicks in 2021 free agency, when many more options become available.

The Knicks have constantly tried to rush their timeline, stunting rebuilds for a few more short-term wins, but never anything of significance. Is trading real assets for Chris Paul or maxing out Fred VanVleet really worth throwing away the summer of 2021? Can this team just be prudent and patient for one offseason?

That's my plan, and it starts with empowering the two most important current Knicks: R.J. Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. It's a no-brainer to have both youngsters in the starting five, and that should have been the plan this past season. Barrett and Robinson need as many reps as they can, both together and in general, to reach their potential. Let them develop as pick and roll partners, show off their strengths, and try to get rid of their weaknesses. Barrett needs to work on his shooting, efficiency, and defense. Robinson truly just needs more minutes, as he's already proven to be a fantastic defender and diver, but why not let big man expand his game to behind the arc? Give Barrett and Robinson the keys and see what happens.

Now, we head to the lottery. I'm not saying the Knicks need to start whoever their lottery pick, but I'm sure they'd like to. I ran a simulation at tankahton.com and got the fourth pick. With Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, and LaMelo Ball gone, I was more than happy to select Killian Hayes. The Knicks get their point guard of the future, one who has all the tools: passing, a great feel for the game, playmaking, and real shooting and defensive potential. I'm starting him next to R.J. and seeing how it works.

With two spots left in the starting five, my main focus is on something the Knicks have lacked for years: shooting. Hayes, Barrett, and Robinson have yet to prove they can shoot from deep at even an average clip, so I want to get some floor spacers on board to make it easier for the young guns. Christian Wood is the perfect fit. The upcoming free agent is only 24, so his timeline fits with these Knicks, and his breakout is no secret. Wood shot nearly 39% from three this past season, and his numbers got better with Andre Drummond's departure. His averages were right around 20 points, 10 rebounds, a steal, and a block per game after Drummond went to Cleveland. The sample size is understandably small, but Wood is going to keep getting better. As a shooter and a rim protector, he's a modern NBA big man and one that fits next to Mitchell Robinson. Wood is looking for his second contract, so his max won't hurt the team's flexibility too much. Leon Rose should pay up.

I want the final spot to reinforce shooting, so why not acquire the best three-point marksman out there? Davis Bertans shot 42% from three on nearly nine attempts for Washington last season. That efficiency is nearly unheard of. Slotting Bertans into this lineup means that one opposing defender will have to be stuck to him like glue at all times, opening everything up for the rest of the team. Bertans would provide a lot of value to anyone he plays with. He's mostly just a shooter, which is why I'm banking on the Knicks being able to grab him on another 1 + 1 deal and make that one year a huge payday. If that isn't possible, I'm fine with Reggie Bullock in his spot, but let's stick with Bertans here.

The starting five becomes Killian Hayes, R.J. Barrett, Davis Bertans, Christian Wood, and Mitchell Robinson. Hayes and Barrett have enough space to operate and grow together. Wood and Robinson form a scary defensive tandem that doesn't clog the paint. I honestly believe that this team based on the sheer ability to play a more modern style can push for 30 plus wins if things break right. Perhaps free agents will see something growing at the Garden and change their tune on the Knicks as a free agent destination.

A quick aside: Frank Ntilikina is the sixth man. I did not forget about the French Prince, and the plan would be to play him heavy minutes and try all different kinds of lineup combinations to give him an environment to succeed. I just couldn't have Frank, Hayes, Barrett, and Robinson destroy the shooting in the starting five. Throw in Kevin Knox getting more playing time and a real chance at the four, Julius Randle in a smaller and more efficient role, and Bullock as another shooter, and this is a team fans can get excited about. See what happens with Barrett, Robinson, Wood, Ntilikina, Knox, and a lottery pick in expanded roles. Prioritize shooting and defense, the two most important NBA skills, and skills that the front office has yet to focus on. Play through the growing pains. And maybe, a few of those young guys look like future stars and building blocks, not just players with potential.

If it all goes south? Then throw your money wherever you want in 2021 and swing for the fences. Patience is a virtue.