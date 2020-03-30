Knicks Daily Roundup 3/30: Marbury Pitching In, a Plan to Fix the Knicks, and More

-Former Knick Stephon Marbury is planning on donating 10 million masks to New York City medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus crisis. SNY's Ian Begley wrote about how Marbury is coordinating this plan and why New York holds a special place in his heart. Once a Knick, always a Knick.

-In case you missed it, Knicks owner James Dolan tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. This news came after it was announced that Dolan and Madison Square Garden would be further helping out MSG employees financially. You can read more about both stories in yesterday's roundup, and we wish Dolan a speedy recovery.

-Fixing the Knicks is no easy feat, but consistently winning the offseason (something the Knicks haven't been doing) will go a long way toward making the team competitive again. There's many ways this offseason can go, and our own Jonathan Macri wrote about his six-step plan to finally give the Knicks some direction and a clear path to follow for future summers. Teaser: The first move involves moving on from arguably the Knicks' best player.

-The Knicks SI 2K20 fantasy tournament rolls on, as we've got a new team to introduce, as well as another matchup that was played. First, we had Kris Pursiainen and his squad knock off Jackie Powell's team despite a massive night from R.J. Barrett. Read more about how Earl Monroe and Bernard King turned back the clock to pick up the victory. Then, take a look at Johnathan Macri's team, which will be playing in the next matchup and has a Knicks' fan-favorite backcourt of Jeremy Lin and Frank Ntilikina.

-The Knicks SI mock drafts also continue. Our own Lauren Russell did an NBA Draft simulation, receiving some luck and the third overall pick. Read about who she took for the Knicks with their three selections, as our Knicks SI writers attempt to play out all scenarios New York may encounter.

-Marc Berman of The New York Post released the seventh installment of his series analyzing every Knicks player, as he's nearly reviewed half the roster. The next player Berman wrote about was Maurice Harkless, who came over from the Clippers in the Marcus Morris trade. Harkless was supposed to be an expiring contract to make salaries match, but the truth is, the St. John's alum has always been a stout wing defender and decent spot-up shooter throughout his career. Maybe he didn't move the needle for the Clippers, but Mo would be a sneaky-good piece on the Knicks, or any team for the right price.