WATCH: Mitchell Robinson on What Fueled His Perfect Night

Lauren Russell

What did Mitchell Robinson say postgame after going 11-11 from the field and leading the Knicks to victory? "I couldn't do it without my teammates, like Marcus (Morris)," the second-year player told reporters. According to Robinson, in practice the day before his big game, Marcus Morris' scrimmage team, made up mostly of first unit players, beat the team Robinson was on badly. 

"He got me going. Yesterday at practice he bust my ass. I was kind of mad because he was talking sh*t after, so I was like I'm not going to let that happen again," Robinson said. 

So it looks like a little bit of firey competition from the veteran during practice helped this second-year player thrive when it became game time. 

