Why Knicks are Being Careful With Picks in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks

There's a reason why the Knicks might be so stingy when it comes to Utah's demands for picks.

As they seek the sweetest basketball sensation, the New York Knicks appear to be working through a pack of Now and Later.

By now, anyone remotely associated with NBA basketball is aware of the Knicks' pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The latest reported package had the Knicks making a few sacrifices, dealing away Evan Fournier and Obi Toppin along with salary considerations and five first-round picks ... only two of which would be protected.

Though plenty of speculation lingers over which veterans the Knicks would need to send west, new reveals from the New York Post hint that they're now starting to feel wary about Utah's literally picky desires, namely the number of unprotected choices. The latest package with Fournier and Toppin included two unprotected selections but Jazz CEO Danny Ainge reportedly wants four.

The problem there, however, is that the Jazz deal, already drawn out, isn't the last move the Knicks want to make as they move into a future potentially headlined by Mitchell and fellow veteran newcomer Jalen Brunson. If the Mitchell trade works out, the team wants to form a proverbial big three and mortgaging the entire future with Utah would eliminate most, if not all, of their bargaining material.

"If they give up the entire farm of first-rounders, they will be hard-pressed to make another significant trade to make them a championship contender," Marc Berman says. "They believe having Brunson and Mitchell would spur another star to join them."

At first glance, the Knicks parting ways with five first-round picks as the price for Mitchell seems like a no-brainer. But the Knicks are looking to make an even larger leap than the presumed hop into the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament the Brunson deal hypothetically commences.

One could argue that the Knicks could mold one of their leftovers from the 2021-22 season into a big three contender, namely fourth-year youngster RJ Barrett. The looming $185 million extension, however, could be a sticking point in the Duke alum's future and would further hinder the Knicks if they wanted to part ways with Barrett down the road.