Knicks Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Clinching Scenarios, More

Keep track of the New York Knicks' 2025 postseason chase.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward OG Anunoby (8) react after a three point basket by center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) to clinch a win over the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward OG Anunoby (8) react after a three point basket by center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) to clinch a win over the Toronto Raptors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The start of March brings a new form of madness and the New York Knicks are heavily involved.

With the All-Star break and trade deadline hurdles cleared, the NBA's push for the postseason is in full swing. The final quarter-plus of the regular season has the Knicks on solid ground, as they're once again in prime contention for a top three spot on the Eastern bracket. New York is also in prime position to secure another 50-win season as it seeks to finally break its long-lasting drought of conference final appearances ... and perhaps even more.

Keep track of the Knicks' path to the 2025 playoffs below, featuring up-to-the-minute standings, magic numbers, and clinching scenarios if applicable:

Eastern Conference Standings

Team

Wins

Losses

GB

1. x-Cleveland

49

10

2. Boston

42

18

7 1/2

3. KNICKS

39

20

10

4. Milwaukee

34

25

15

5. Indiana

33

25

15 1/2

6. Detroit

34

27

16

(x-clinched at least Play-In Tournament)

Team

Wins

Losses

Games Back (of 6th)

7. Miami

28

30

4 1/2

8. Orlando

29

32

5

9. Atlanta

27

33

6 1/2

10. Chicago

24

36

9 1/2

Team

Wins

Losses

Games Back (of 10th)

11. Philadelphia

21

38

2 1/2

12. Brooklyn

21

39

3

13. Toronto

18

42

6

14. Charlotte

14

45

9 1/2

15. Washington

11

48

12 1/2

Knicks Magic Numbers

Clinch Play-In Spot: 6
Clinch Playoff Spot: 12
Clinch Top 4 Spot: 16

Knicks Clinching Scenarios (3/2)

None Available

Weekly Games and Scores of Interest

(All Times ET)
(All Games on NBA League Pass unless noted)

Sunday, March 2

Denver @ Boston, 1 p.m., ABC
Chicago @ Indiana, 5 p.m.
KNICKS @ Miami, 6 p.m., MSG

Monday, March 3

Washington @ Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

Houston @ Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m., MSG/TNT
Milwaukee @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland @ Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Miami @ Cleveland, 7 p.m., ESPN
Portland @ Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas @ Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Chicago @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia @ Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT
KNICKS @ LA Lakers, 10 p.m., MSG/TNT

Friday, March 7

KNICKS @ LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., MSG/TNT

Saturday, March 8

Indiana @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago @ Miami, 8 p.m.
LA Lakers @ Boston, 8:30 p.m., ABC

Current Eastern Playoff Matchups

(1) Cleveland vs (8) TBD
(4) Milwaukee vs (5) Indiana
(3) KNICKS vs (6) Detroit)
(2) Boston vs (7) TBD

(7) Miami vs (8) Orlando
(9) Atlanta vs (10) Chicago

Published
