Knicks Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Clinching Scenarios, More
The start of March brings a new form of madness and the New York Knicks are heavily involved.
With the All-Star break and trade deadline hurdles cleared, the NBA's push for the postseason is in full swing. The final quarter-plus of the regular season has the Knicks on solid ground, as they're once again in prime contention for a top three spot on the Eastern bracket. New York is also in prime position to secure another 50-win season as it seeks to finally break its long-lasting drought of conference final appearances ... and perhaps even more.
Keep track of the Knicks' path to the 2025 playoffs below, featuring up-to-the-minute standings, magic numbers, and clinching scenarios if applicable:
Eastern Conference Standings
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
1. x-Cleveland
49
10
2. Boston
42
18
7 1/2
3. KNICKS
39
20
10
4. Milwaukee
34
25
15
5. Indiana
33
25
15 1/2
6. Detroit
34
27
16
(x-clinched at least Play-In Tournament)
Team
Wins
Losses
Games Back (of 6th)
7. Miami
28
30
4 1/2
8. Orlando
29
32
5
9. Atlanta
27
33
6 1/2
10. Chicago
24
36
9 1/2
Team
Wins
Losses
Games Back (of 10th)
11. Philadelphia
21
38
2 1/2
12. Brooklyn
21
39
3
13. Toronto
18
42
6
14. Charlotte
14
45
9 1/2
15. Washington
11
48
12 1/2
Knicks Magic Numbers
Clinch Play-In Spot: 6
Clinch Playoff Spot: 12
Clinch Top 4 Spot: 16
Knicks Clinching Scenarios (3/2)
None Available
Weekly Games and Scores of Interest
(All Times ET)
(All Games on NBA League Pass unless noted)
Sunday, March 2
Denver @ Boston, 1 p.m., ABC
Chicago @ Indiana, 5 p.m.
KNICKS @ Miami, 6 p.m., MSG
Monday, March 3
Washington @ Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 4
Houston @ Indiana, 7 p.m.
Golden State @ KNICKS, 7:30 p.m., MSG/TNT
Milwaukee @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland @ Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, March 5
Miami @ Cleveland, 7 p.m., ESPN
Portland @ Boston, 7 p.m.
Dallas @ Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 6
Chicago @ Orlando, 7 p.m.
Indiana @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia @ Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT
KNICKS @ LA Lakers, 10 p.m., MSG/TNT
Friday, March 7
KNICKS @ LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m., MSG/TNT
Saturday, March 8
Indiana @ Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago @ Miami, 8 p.m.
LA Lakers @ Boston, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Current Eastern Playoff Matchups
(1) Cleveland vs (8) TBD
(4) Milwaukee vs (5) Indiana
(3) KNICKS vs (6) Detroit)
(2) Boston vs (7) TBD
(7) Miami vs (8) Orlando
(9) Atlanta vs (10) Chicago
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!