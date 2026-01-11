Knicks Release Major Josh Hart Status For Portland Clash

The New York Knicks have officially listed Josh Hart as questionable for their upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Hart has been sidelined for eight consecutive games after spraining his ankle on Christmas Day against Cleveland. The team desperately needs their impactful forward back as they struggle through a brutal stretch.

Reports from James L. Edwards III of The Athletic and Stefan Bondy of the New York Post first broke the news that Hart was upgraded to questionable status. This marks a significant step forward in his recovery timeline, following a period of over two weeks of inactivity.​

Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) gestures after making a three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hart's Christmas Day Ankle Injury

Hart suffered the ankle injury during the Knicks' Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 30-year-old veteran was driving to the basket in transition when he stepped on Cavaliers forward Dean Wade's foot, causing his ankle to roll awkwardly.​

Despite the pain, Hart stayed in the game long enough to shoot his free throws before heading to the locker room. The injury was diagnosed as a right ankle sprain, and Hart was initially expected to miss at least three games. However, his recovery has taken longer than anticipated.​

Hart recently shared on his podcast with teammate Jalen Brunson that this ankle sprain has been particularly severe compared to previous injuries he's dealt with. The good news is that Hart has been cleared for light court work and has been progressing well in recent days.​

Knicks Struggling Without Their Energy Player

The impact of Hart's absence has been devastating for New York. The Knicks have posted a disappointing 3-5 record in the eight games without their starting guard. They've lost five of their last six games during this stretch, showing just how much the team relies on Hart's contributions.​

Hart has been averaging 12.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game this season. While those numbers might not jump off the page, his overall impact goes far beyond statistics.

The numbers tell an even starker story when you look at the Knicks' record with and without Hart. New York is 19-9 this season when Hart plays. When he plays 30 or more minutes, the Knicks boast an impressive 11-4 record. Without him, they're just 4-4.​

Miles McBride has stepped into the starting lineup in Hart's absence, but the team has struggled to replace his all-around contributions.

If Hart is cleared to return in Portland, it could provide a much-needed boost to a Knicks team desperate to get back on track.​

