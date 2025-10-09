Knicks Already Playing Pace Game on Offense
The New York Knicks are hoping to pick up the pace with their offense for the upcoming season.
While the Knicks were one of the slowest teams in the league when it comes to pace, the offense is expected to be faster this season with new head coach Mike Brown.
“I thought our pace was better. We didn’t take care of the ball like we should have in transition because our floor wasn’t always spaced and sometimes we got too deep and tried to finish in a crowd,” Brown said after the team's second preseason game via New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield. “So the pace was better overall — we’ve just gotta do a better job taking care of the ball.”
The Knicks committed 14 turnovers in the team's 113-104 win against the Sixers. The faster pace could lead to more turnovers, so the Knicks have to be careful with what to expect.
While the team's pace is in need of improvement, the Knicks are in a good spot going into the season.
“I thought our pace was pretty good even after makes, and we want to play fast all the time — whether it’s make or miss, we want to space the floor the right way all the time,” Brown said via Winfield.
“Philly, they like to pressure you the full court, and they’re athletic and they’re really quick, especially their guards. So we told the guys if you get pressured, go by them if you can and touch the paint, and if you can finish, finish, but if you draw a second guy, spray it.”
The biggest person that will dictate the pace of the offense is point guard Jalen Brunson. The All-Star is figuring things out as training camp begins.
“Pace doesn’t necessarily mean fast,” Brunson said via Winfield. “Obviously we want to get the ball across halfcourt in a certain time frame, but it’s about playing fast, seeing what the defense does and reading that. We weren’t trying to leak out, but we were just trying to sprint corners, and we were getting behind the defense and able to get layups. So as long as we come away with a stop, that allows us to run.”
The Knicks have to find that balance during training camp between a fast-paced offense and one that won't cause too many turnovers.
Turnovers are a massive killer for any offense and nobody succeeds by turning the ball over too many times, so the Knicks need that to be a primary focus.
If the Knicks can figure all of these things out for the season, they could have one of the best offenses in the league.
