Knicks Insider Details Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The New York Knicks' rumored pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo won't Buck off just yet.
After a report from ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that Antetokounmpo's ideal destination — if he's traded from the Milwaukee Bucks — would be the Knicks, fellow insider Ian Begley offered further intel on the situation, reporting that "the idea of winning a title in New York with the Knicks appeals to" the two-time MVP, who turned 31 in December.
"A source confirmed to ... Begley that the Knicks and Bucks had cursory talks about an Antetokounmpo deal in August, as ESPN first reported. The talks did not reach an advanced level," a post on SNY's Knicks Video channel read. "Begley notes that, as was the case over the summer, Antetokounmpo would need the Bucks to work with him on a trade destination or make things uncomfortable and force his way out of Milwaukee in order to wind up in New York."
While a report from another outlet stated that the Knicks moved on from pursuing Antetokounmpo after signing Mikal Bridges to a nine-figure extension, Begley said that "a majority of the discussions" with the Bucks occurred after the ink was dry on that deal. The Knicks, and others, will also "continue to monitor Antetokounmpo's situation."
Antetokounmpo's future continues to remain a talking point in the Eastern Conference, which could well be led by the Knicks after lasting injuries took out All-Stars like Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum. The "Greek Freak" has made it clear that his priority remains winning a second championship as his career presses forward.
Since that 2021 title run, the Bucks have won only one playoff series and have endured three consecutive first-round exits. Fully aware of Antetokounmpo's hardly-hidden championship desires, the Bucks re-upped with Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, and Gary Trent Jr. while bringing in former playoff foe Myles Turner on another nine-figure deal, albeit at the cost of mainstays like Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez.
Whether that's enough to keep the Bucks among the contenders remains to be seen, but it could wind up shaping the futures of both Milwaukee and Manhattan.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!