Mike Brown Endorses Knicks Superstar in MVP Race
The New York Knicks accomplished something recently that they had yet to do in their franchise history: win a game in the Emirates NBA Cup beyond Pool Play.
The Knicks have done very well in the early going of the NBA Cup, advancing past Pool Play all three years the tournament has existed. However, they lost in the quarterfinals each of the last two years; that was not the case this time around.
New York defeated the Toronto Raptors 117-101 in the quarterfinals, advancing to the next stage held in Las Vegas. For the fourth time this season, they matched up against the Orlando Magic, and for the second straight time, defeated their Southeast Division foes.
A 132-120 victory secured the Knicks a spot in the NBA Cup championship against the San Antonio Spurs. Leading the way for New York was none other than Jalen Brunson, whom head coach Mike Brown believes should be in the discussion for the NBA MVP Award race.
Jalen Brunson deserves MVP consideration
“I don’t ever hear Jalen [Brunson’s] name… his name has gotta be one of the first names coming out of some of these mouths,” Brown said following the team’s victory over the Magic.
The superstar point guard has certainly earned the endorsement from his head coach. Against Orlando, he made history by scoring 40 points. That is the most points scored by a player in an NBA Cup semifinal or finals game to this point.
The Magic had no answers for the dynamic scoring guard. Brunson shot 16 of 27 from the field, knocking down two of his five 3-point attempts. Uncharacteristically, he was only six of nine from the free throw line, but it didn’t hurt his team’s chances of winning.
What is arguably the most impressive part about his performance in the game was how he dictated pace and tempo. His scoring numbers were impressive, but he was also a willing playmaker, handing out a game-high eight assists.
It wasn’t just his performance against the Magic that drew such praise from his head coach. Brown has shown a willingness to go to bat for his star point guard previously. Early in the season, he mentioned there not being enough chatter surrounding Brunson and the case he is building to be in the MVP discussion.
Jalen Brunson taking production to new level under Mike Brown
Coaches are always going to stick up for their players, but the award consideration for Brunson is warranted. A two-time All-Star who has helped put the franchise back on the map, he has taken his production to yet another level in the first season under Brown.
Brunson’s usage rate is up compared to last year at 31.4%. But, he has dropped his turnover percentage to a career-low 8.8% thus far this season.
He is averaging 28.8 points per game, which would be a career-high, on a .487/.376/.838 shooting split. His stat line is rounded out with 6.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 35.1 minutes per game.
That is all being accomplished while adjusting to a new scheme being implemented by Brown after playing under Tom Thibodeau the last two seasons in a much different game plan. The changes the new coaching staff has implemented are showing through with improved offensive efficiency, which Brunson is leading the charge on.
