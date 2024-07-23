Knicks Could Bring Back Former Sharp Shooter

All Knicks

The New York Knicks could look to welcome back Doug McDermott in free agency.

Nov 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Knicks forward Doug McDermott (20) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Marco Belinelli (3) in the second quarter at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have some work to do on their roster with a roster spot or two available.

The team could go in a few different directions with what to do, and one of those could be backwards, as in acquiring a player who used to play for the Knicks a few years ago.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the team could sign Indiana Pacers wing Doug McDermott, who played for the Knicks from 2017-18.

"How many Knicks would count three-point shooting as their go-to strength? Donte DiVincenzo might be the only one," Buckley writes. "Remember, New York targeted shooting at the trade deadline, but the two players they added, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks, have since joined other teams. Picturing a part-time fit for McDermott gets rather easy, then. He can really fill it up from distance, and he's among the most reliable outside shooters around. Over his first 10 NBA seasons, he netted 940 triples at a 41-percent clip."

McDermott, 32, failed to carve out a role in the rotation with the Pacers in their Eastern Conference Finals run that saw them beat the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. However, being a late addition to the team after being acquired via trade from the San Antonio Spurs in February hurt his chances of playing any kind of significant time.

It remains to be seen if he would have a chance to play with the Knicks. However, McDermott represents a player that could work for New York when depth is needed. The Knicks have struggled with injuries throughout the past few years and adding a proven veteran like McDermott could be a way to make things easier for the team during the regular season.

