Knicks Celebrate Snapping Losing Streak

The New York Knicks snapped their four-game slump with a victory over the LA Clippers, and the team is getting ready to keep winning.

Head coach Mike Brown lauded the team after the win, praising their response to the challenges of their losing streak and emphasizing confidence that they can continue to execute.

“I applaud our guys because we hit some adversity, and we could have gone this way and another guy could have gone that way, and another guy could have gone that way, but one of our standards is staying connected, and it’s up to me and KAT [Karl-Anthony Towns] and Jalen [Brunson] to keep the group uplifted and connected as well as everybody else in that locker room,” Brown said, h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“The guys did a heck of a job, and we’ve been doing it for most of the year. So it’s not surprising when we do [execute our principles]. It’s more surprising when we don’t.”

KAT's Resurgence

Karl-Anthony Towns enjoyed a bounce-back night after a brutal showing against the Eastern Conference rival Detroit Pistons, logging 20 points in this win with 11 rebounds and seven assists. KAT

“I just try to impact winning, man, when the ball hits my hands and I get a chance to impact the game offensively, especially, I want to do that,” Towns said. “And that’s not just by shooting. That’s by getting my teammates involved, making the right play that gets the next person the shot—the hockey assist."

“Any time I touch the ball, I’m trying to be aggressive with my playmaking, whether that’s making a play or making a play for my teammates. But I just want to impact winning every single day and just give ourselves the best chance to win the game and our fans a chance to cheer.”

Suns Showdown

Their coming away matchup with the Phoenix Suns, now 22-15, who are 7-3 over their last 10 games (the Knicks are 24-13 and now 5-5 on their last 10).

The Knicks will still be missing Josh Hart for the game, as he has been "cleared for light court work" and will be reevaluated in a week per a recent report from Ian Begley. Landry Shamet is likely to be out as well, continuing to heal from his November shoulder injury.

The Suns will be chasing their fifth consecutive home win while the Knicks work to improve their 7-9 away record in a game set to begin at 9 pm EST on Jan. 9.

