Strange Details Emerge From Knicks PG's 911 Call
Multiple reports have brought forth details of the June arrest of newly-signed New York Knicks guard Cameron Payne. Formerly of the Philadephia 76ers, Payne was taken in by Scottsdale, AZ police after a 911 call whose audio was obtained by TMZ.
The TMZ report declares that Payne had a "tense conversation" with the dispatcher in the wee hours of June 14. Payne had originally requested that someone come to his home in Scottsdale before relenting. Though Payne relented, he became agitated when the dispatcher asked for his name, which he insisted was "Terry Johnson."
That report comes two days after a similar story from Zach Buchanan of the Phoenix New Times, one where police paperwork revealed that Payne's home was visited by officers shortly after the call. Payne's girlfriend Karina Medrano said that Payne had called 911 as a "bluff," but the former Phoenix Sun continued to insist his name was "Terry Johnson" (which Medrano said is the alias he uses when in public).
Officers continued to ask Payne for his name and that he eventually shouted his true identity before claiming that was fake as well. Payne was arrested under charges of providing a false name and report. Per Buchanan, Payne was released later that day and a pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Payne signed with the Knicks on July 15 after spending last season between Milwaukee and Philadelphia. He previously faced off against the Knicks as a member of the 76ers in last year's postseason. Coming to New York provides a reunion with fellow newcomer Mikal Bridges, as the two guided the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals. Through nine NBA seasons (which also include stops with Oklahoma City, Chicago, and Cleveland), the well-traveled Payne has averaged 7.9 points and 3.3 assists.
The false identity incident was previously referenced by Payne's new teammate Josh Hart, who posted "Shoutout Terry" in an X post shortly after news of the signing broke.
