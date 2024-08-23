All Knicks

Knicks Could Play Rookie PG

The New York Knicks could go against the grain and put rookie point guard Tyler Kolek in the rotation.

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribbles against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribbles against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Casey Morsell (14) during the first half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

New York Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek is a rookie on a team coached by Tom Thibodeau, which likely means he won't see the floor too much this season.

However, The Athletic insider Fred Katz explains a path where Kolek could see more action than most rookies that come to New York.

"If Kolek cracks the rotation, it’s because he ripped a spot away from someone else, not because the Knicks gave him one," Katz writes. "Brunson is at the top of the mountain. McBride wasn’t just a breakout contributor last season; he’s also still young and the same age (23) as Kolek. Cameron Payne is a veteran who is one of the league’s more competent third-string point guards. The Knicks don’t sign him if they consider tossing Kolek into the deep end. I imagine Kolek sits at the end of the bench for most of this season."

As a 23-year-old who played five seasons in college, Kolek isn't your typical rookie. He also led the NCAA in assists last season at Marquette with 7.7 per game. His passing abilities should be welcomed from the Knicks. However, the NBA is an entirely different animal than the Big East, which means Kolek will have to adjust to the learning curve that is in front of him.

Coach Thibodeau usually prefers those lessons to come with the rookie on the bench as opposed to learning with game reps. That sentiment is especially true considering the fact that the Knicks are one of the NBA's top contenders this season.

Every game matters to the Knicks with a gauntlet of an Eastern Conference to determine the top six seeds. Last year, three games put the Knicks in second place as opposed to sixth, so it's crucial that New York tries to put its best foot forward in every game and win as much as possible. Unfortunately for Kolek, the best Knicks lineups don't include him yet.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News