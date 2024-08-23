Knicks Could Play Rookie PG
New York Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek is a rookie on a team coached by Tom Thibodeau, which likely means he won't see the floor too much this season.
However, The Athletic insider Fred Katz explains a path where Kolek could see more action than most rookies that come to New York.
"If Kolek cracks the rotation, it’s because he ripped a spot away from someone else, not because the Knicks gave him one," Katz writes. "Brunson is at the top of the mountain. McBride wasn’t just a breakout contributor last season; he’s also still young and the same age (23) as Kolek. Cameron Payne is a veteran who is one of the league’s more competent third-string point guards. The Knicks don’t sign him if they consider tossing Kolek into the deep end. I imagine Kolek sits at the end of the bench for most of this season."
As a 23-year-old who played five seasons in college, Kolek isn't your typical rookie. He also led the NCAA in assists last season at Marquette with 7.7 per game. His passing abilities should be welcomed from the Knicks. However, the NBA is an entirely different animal than the Big East, which means Kolek will have to adjust to the learning curve that is in front of him.
Coach Thibodeau usually prefers those lessons to come with the rookie on the bench as opposed to learning with game reps. That sentiment is especially true considering the fact that the Knicks are one of the NBA's top contenders this season.
Every game matters to the Knicks with a gauntlet of an Eastern Conference to determine the top six seeds. Last year, three games put the Knicks in second place as opposed to sixth, so it's crucial that New York tries to put its best foot forward in every game and win as much as possible. Unfortunately for Kolek, the best Knicks lineups don't include him yet.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Dr. J Calls Out Sixers Fans After Knicks' Playoff Takeover
- ESPN Predicts Tight Race Between Knicks, 76ers
- Former Knicks Hates Christmas Matchup
- Three Centers Knicks Can Still Sign
- Brunson, Haliburton Destined For WWE?