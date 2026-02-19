Knicks Legend Sends Striking Message To Future Immigrant Players

Life revolves around opportunities, simple as that, and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has made that clear.

The United States of America affords a way of life where individuals around the world have the chance to make a better way for not only themselves, but also their families.

Sometimes, having that message pushed by a public figure, especially an athlete, is all you need to get the belief not to give up and continue fighting.

USA defeated Croatia 117-85 in the gold medal game of the Barcelona Summer Olympics August 8, 1992. This was the original Dream Team, and was the first American Olympic team to feature active professional players from the NBA. The starting five consisted of Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen. The team has been described as one of the greatest sports team ever assembled. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ewing, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time, attended a basketball tournament in New York City that focused on creating a platform for underprivileged youth who lack opportunities. Ewing spoke on the importance to have events like this for young players in all communities.

“I think it's great. I'm from Jamaica, and there's a lot of black and brown people who have moved to this country and have done extremely well,” Ewing said in the interview with Fox 5 NY reporter Jennifer X. Williams.

Ewing's Path to Greatness

Throughout his 17-year NBA career, Ewing put together an accomplished resume with accolades such as a spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, 11-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA player, 3x All-Defensive Team, Rookie of the Year, and Olympic Gold medalist (1992).

However, the road to get to where he is now started in his homeland of Jamaica, and his parents made the choice to uproot the family to the USA when he was 12 years old.

“I thank my mom and my dad every time I go to their grave for bringing me to this country and enabling me to achieve the dreams that I was able to dream; those are things I try to echo to these kids,” Ewing stated to Williams.

Jan 21, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing huddles his players during the second half against the Xavier Musketeers at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It's a very powerful message from a prominent basketball figure. The kids are the future, and many times, a future can be derailed because of a lack of resources and opportunities due to the unfortunate circumstances they were presented with.

Another Powerful Message from Ewing

However, Ewing made it clear that through hard work, persistence, and belief, there will be opportunities that can come, and when they do, you must take advantage of them.

"They may be immigrants, they may be Americans or born here....Don’t let anybody tell you that you cannot do it. Once upon a time, somebody told me that I wasn’t going to be able to do it, and if I had listened to that person, I wouldn’t have been what I became."

Sometimes it can be the right message coming from the wrong person, where it doesn’t seem authentic, or that the person means well, but they simply cannot relate, so the message isn’t as strong.

That’s not the case for Ewing, who experienced living in a foreign country for the first 12 years of his life, and can relate to the struggles and lack of opportunities. Basketball is more than just entertainment; it can be used as a tool for people, primarily the youth, to be inspired by someone else's success through someone who looks like them.

