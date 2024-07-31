Knicks Depth Chart Prediction After Precious Achiuwa Deal
The New York Knicks filled another roster spot on Tuesday after signing Precious Achiuwa to a one-year deal.
Here's a look at the team's depth chart following Achiuwa's signing:
Point guard
Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, Cam Payne
Brunson ultimately remains the starting point guard, no surprises there. McBride should have a role as a ball handler and creator in the second unit, and he should be one of the few players to come off the bench.
Kolek has been listed ahead of Payne in depth charts as of late, so he slots in there. But that may change as the offseason and training camp roll around. There may be times where Kolek goes to the G League to get reps and that would allow Payne to move up a slot.
Shooting guard
Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo
Bridges and DiVincenzo should both get a decent amount of playing time in Tom Thibodeau's rotation. Both of them have played well with each other in the past, and the same should be expected now that they are teammates with the Knicks.
Small forward
OG Anunoby, Keita Bates-Diop, Pacome Dadiet
Anunoby might be the only one out of these three with significant playing time. Bates-Diop could play spot-up minutes, but it won't be very often. Dadiet should spend most of his rookie year in Westchester with the G League squad, but he is listed as a small forward at 6-8.
Power forward
Julius Randle, Josh Hart
Randle will be back as the team's starting power forward with Hart coming in from behind. Hart can play smaller, but his rebounding abilities give him power forward tendencies, which is why he is listed here in this section. Both players should see a lot of playing time for Thibodeau.
Center
Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims
With Achiuwa now officially on board, he will be a backup center for the Knicks. He played a lot of power forward with the Knicks last season, but with Isaiah Hartenstein now gone, he is expected to be a center and should be on the floor when Robinson is off.
