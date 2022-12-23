Knicks vs. Bulls: How & Who To Watch in Pre-Christmas Clash

The New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls were once Christmas Day staples. Nowadays, their showdowns are apparently prime December fodder as each seeks to reattain their fleeting 1990s glory.

In their final game before reassuming their Dec. 25 duties on Sundays, the Knicks will wrap up their yearly set with the Bulls with the team's lone meeting at Madison Square Garden this season. The Knicks partly built their recent eight-game winning streak with a pair of victories at Chicago's United Center, stealing a 128-120 decision in overtime last Wednesday before earning a 114-91 blowout that was much further apart than the final score indicated.

The Knicks will be looking to start a new winning streak after the one tied for the second-longest in the NBA this season came to an end against the Toronto Raptors two nights ago. They'll look to sweep the Bulls for the first time since the three-game set during the 2016-17 season.

Chicago is trying to keep its own streak, albeit a far-shorter trek, going since they fell to the Knicks in their de facto doubleheader: after a 24-point loss to Minnesota to end the weekend, the Bulls have earned consecutive road victories over Miami and Atlanta. They haven't won three in a row at any point this season, which has been a disappointing follow-up to last year's 46-win campaign, which yielded their first playoff appearance in four seasons.

What: Chicago Bulls (13-18) @ New York Knicks (18-14)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Who's Favored: NYK -5.5

Keep An Eye On: Derrick Rose

Rose was the star attraction of last week's blowout, his exile temporarily lifted when head coach Tom Thibodeau allowed him to soak in the cheers of an adoring Windy City public (witnesses to both his finest high school and professional hours) in the final stages of Friday's win. It's clear that Rose's Knicks career likely isn't long for this basketball world but he got to partake in Toronto's visit with primary shooting guard Quentin Grimes working off an ankle injury sustained against the Warriors.

Grimes is questionable for Friday's game but it's likely the Knicks will exercise some form of caution considering his season debut was delayed by ankle soreness in training camp. Some have even suggested that the Bulls, perhaps inching toward a full-on rebuild, should trade for Rose as their situation becomes direr. Rose has hinted, however, that he's interested in helping his current employers in any way he can.

"I want to stay here,” Rose told the New York Post during last week's visit to Illinois. "(I'm) just trying to figure out how I can add more to the team without being out there. It’s being more vocal, expressing how I feel, asking about coverages to help the young guys, just lead by example.”

Time will tell if Rose has any lingering on-court role to play in New York. It'd certainly be ironic if it came against the Bulls of all teams.

Bull to Watch: Zach LaVine

If the Knicks were to dangle a Rose reunion in front of the Bulls, who could they target? Well-rounded dunk master Zach LaVine could be ripe for a change of scenery, especially if frustration continues to boil over as it did when Chicago let up 150 to the Timberwolves on Sunday. Michael Scotto hinted at the possibility in his latest for HoopsHype.

"Bulls star Zach LaVine drew the frustration of his teammates during a blowout loss to Minnesota," Scott notes. "Several NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, are monitoring whether LaVine will become available on the trade market after Chicago’s underwhelming start to the season at 12-18, Lonzo Ball’s return from injury in question, and Nikola Vucevic’s looming free agency.”

LaVine certainly hasn't let that frustration carry into this week: he's put in 43 points on 52 percent shooting over the Bulls' two victories this week, which includes a 22-point, five-assist, five-rebound effort in Wednesday's narrow win over Atlanta.

