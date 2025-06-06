Knicks Have More Fixes After Tom Thibodeau Firing
The New York Knicks are addressing some flaws to their team by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Thibodeau enjoyed some success with the Knicks in his five years as head coach, but it wasn't enough to warrant keeping his job for the 2025-26 campaign.
The Knicks have more problems beyond Thibodeau, and ESPN insider Bobby Marks pointed out the lack of depth on the current roster.
"Finding capable role players could prove to be difficult for New York this offseason. While the team's top two reserves, Miles McBride and Robinson, are under contract next season, New York has only the veteran minimum exception and part of the $5.7 million tax midlevel exception available to use in free agency. The Knicks will need to convince established veterans to sacrifice money elsewhere for a chance at competing for a championship," Marks wrote.
"The trades to bring in Bridges and Towns last summer left the Knicks depleted in draft assets and top heavy in salary, making a more seismic change difficult. New York has only one tradeable first-round pick in the next seven years, a 2026 top-eight-protected first from Washington. It has five players who will earn over $20 million next season: Towns, Anunoby, Brunson, Bridges and Hart."
The Knicks will need players like Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet to step up and possibly take on larger roles next season. The same could be said for players like Precious Achiuwa, or whoever the Knicks replace him with in free agency.
Firing Thibodeau is a valid move for the Knicks, but it cannot be the only thing the team does to try and improve the roster, otherwise New York will find itself in the exact same position a year from now feeling like they have wasted another season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!