What's Next For Knicks After Tom Thibodeau Firing?
The New York Knicks are starting their offseason off with a bang after firing Tom Thibodeau.
Thibodeau spent five years in the Big Apple, reaching the playoffs four times, including an Eastern Conference Finals appearance this past season.
Thibodeau's firing won't be the only move the Knicks make this offseason. They also need to make some changes to the roster in regards to finances.
"Right now, the Knicks are on track to be about $4 million over the first apron line. And if they stay on that side of it, their access to the mid-level exception for potential free agents is limited. Math for trades is a little tighter for apron teams, too," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey wrote.
"And if you're that close to the line, it's worth it to try to dip under it. The depth-building trade forecast above could also be one to shed a little total salary."
"If the Knicks can check both of those boxes with one deal, they'll have more flexibility to flesh out the roster even further."
"Given the glamour of the New York market and how far this team just went in the playoffs, there should be more than one solid player willing to sign there for the taxpayer's mid-level exception this summer."
The Knicks may need to move off of one of their pricier players, but that could allow them to add two or three smaller pieces to make a more complete team. With Thibodeau no longer in the picture playing tight lineups and rotations, this could make the Knicks more whole and complete as they attempt to get beyond the Eastern Conference Finals next season.
The Knicks will host interviews for the position, but it will take more than a head coaching change to fix New York's issues this offseason.
