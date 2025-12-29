Knicks Upgrade Miles McBride, Downgrade Emerging Guard vs. Pelicans

The New York Knicks got their three-game road trip off on the right foot against the Atlanta Hawks with a thrilling 128-125 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. A poor second half saw the team blow an 18-point lead, but the heroics of Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby ensured the team came away with their 22nd win of the campaign.

They will now be taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in the second game of that road trip, and their lineup could feature some changes. As shared by Tommy Beer on X, Miles McBride is getting close to a return.

He has been upgraded to probable for the game against the Pelicans. Sidelined since suffering an ankle injury against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 7, he was listed as questionable for the game against the Hawks but ultimately did not suit up.

It certainly sounds like he is going to be able to make his return, receiving a probable tag. However, the Knicks did share some disappointing news with their injury report.

Tyler Kolek lands on Knicks injury report

Dec 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek (13) reacts after making a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While McBride is trending in the right direction, his replacement over the last eight regular season games and 2026 Emirates NBA Cup Championship, Tyler Kolek, has landed on the injury report.

He is being listed as questionable for the matchup against New Orleans with right ankle soreness. Losing him would certainly be a blow for New York with the second-year guard playing at a high level.

In the eight games without McBride, Kolek has a plus/minus ratio of +77, making a positive impact on the court. He is averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 20.3 minutes per game. 48.3% of his shot attempts overall have been made while connecting on 34.8% of his 3-point attempts.

In his first career start, Kolek scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It will certainly be interesting to see how head coach Mike Brown divvies up minutes amongst his rotation when both guards are healthy and in the lineup. Both have earned playing time based on how well they have performed on the court.

Alas, there will be minutes available in the backcourt for the foreseeable future. While McBride is nearing a return, Josh Hart is going to be sidelined for at least the duration of the three-game road trip.

He suffered an ankle injury of his own on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Along with his absence, the Knicks remain without Landry Shamet, who suffered a shoulder injury against the Magic on Nov. 22.

Shamet is making excellent progress in his rehab, moving along nicely. A recent update on his status was very positive, with the veteran sharpshooter nearing full-contact sessions.

