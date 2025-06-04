UConn Coach Shuts Down Knicks Rumors
The New York Knicks fired their head coach of five years in Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, clearing a vacancy for one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport.
UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley's name was quickly thrown into the pot of possible candidates, a sensible instant assumption to make. He was once considered the frontrunner for the Los Angeles Lakers' head post last summer, though he chose to remain in college for what turned out to be a down season.
Even after coming up well short for his bid at an NCAA three-peat, Hurley still made his perspective clear on his desire to avoid another NBA media circus by telling the Hartford Courant's Dom Amore that he doesn't have interest in the Knicks' opening.
The distraction of last year's rumor mill may have contributed to the Huskies' irregularly rocky regular season, which ended quietly in the second round of March Madness after 13 consecutive NCAA tournament wins.
The Knicks not only reside in one of the NBA's top markets, but also carries immediate expectations. They're coming off of their first Eastern Conference Finals trip in a quarter-century, opening up opportunities for some of the biggest names in basketball. Other college veterans and NBA retreads are likely to hear their names continually coming up in this ongoing discussion, but Hurley is being proactive about staying out of the spotlight for a change.
