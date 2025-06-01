Knicks at Pacers: LIVE Game 6 Log
The New York Knicks need six to get back to the city.
Having completed stage one of the three-pronged comeback on Thursday, the Knicks will look to tackle part two on Saturday night when they face the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana leads the best-of-seven set 3-2 but the Knicks swiped momentum with a convincing 111-94 victory in Game 5 of the series on Thursday.
New York will look to keep their NBA Finals bid alive and become just the 14th team in Association postseason history to overcome a 3-1 deficit, and the first to do so after dropping the opening two conference finals games at home. Conversely, Saturday is Indiana's one and only chance to clinch their first Finals berth since 2000, when they also downed the Knicks in the conference final.
Keep track of the Knicks' efforts to force a seventh game below ...
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: TBA
PACERS: TBA
Injuries
KNICKS: None
PACERS: Aaron Nesmith (Questionable, Ankle Sprain), Isaiah Jackson (Out, Torn Achilles Tendon)
Officials: Tony Brothers, James Capers, Tyler Ford (Alternate: Curtis Blair)
Line: IND -3.5
O/U: 222.5
