Knicks Broadcaster Reaches Another Major Landmark
Broadcasting landmarks simply run in the family for part-time New York Knicks announcer Kenny Albert.
Albert, who continues to fill in for Mike Breen on MSG Network's Knicks play-by-play microphone, made history with his call of the National Hockey League playoff game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers: repping TNT Sports, Albert called his 1,482nd nationally-televised games involving one of the four major United States professional sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL).
Not only does that move him into second place on a list compiled by Unnecessary Sports Research but he moved past his father and longtime Knicks voice Marv in the process. The elder Albert appeared in a recorded message on TNT's pregame show to commemorate his son's succession, which places him behind only the retired Dick Stockton (1,544).
"How about 1,481 consecutive national games?" Marv Albert said. "Those are the stats Kenny is offering up. Kenny, congratulations, you are the Cal Ripken of sports broadcasting history on the national level.”
Kenny Albert, 57, remains one of the busiest men in professional sports: in addition to his lingering Knicks duties and serving as TNT's head hockey voice, Albert also partakes in MLB and NFL broadcasts for Fox Sports, calling the latter alongside former New York Jets linebacker Jonathan Vilma.
This fall, Kenny Albert will also become the primary television voice the New York Rangers, succeeding the retired Sam Rosen. He had been the Rangers' top radio voice on WFAN and WEPN since 1995. The past year has been packed with milestones for the younger Albert, as in addition to landing the Rangers job, he called his 500th on both the NFL and NHL levels in October and December respectively.
Albert won't have to wait long to continue chasing Stockton, as TNT is carrying the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. Having clinched its spot with a 5-3 win over Carolina on Wednesday, Florida will face either the Dallas Stars or Edmonton Oilers as it goes for another Cup hoist.
