All Knicks

Knicks Insider Clears Up Julius Randle Trade Rumors

Julius Randle likely won't be traded by the New York Knicks anytime soon.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

New York Knicks star Julius Randle is a free agent at the end of the season, which could sometimes prompt a trade.

However, The Athletic insider Fred Katz says that trading Randle isn't happening anytime soon.

"This is a team with championship ambitions. Because of that, there is no indication the Knicks want to trade their starting power forward. They saw what happened after the arrival of Anunoby in January when the group reeled off that 12-2 heater, which included annihilations of the healthy Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves," Katz writes. "They saw Randle play the best, pass-first basketball he’d churned out since coming to New York. They understand Brunson needs another source of shot creation next to him. The point guard can’t carry the attack all by himself, especially not when playoff defenses are keyed on him in May or June."

Randle, who turns 30 in November, is set to make just under $29 million for the upcoming season. He is eligible to sign a $181.5 million extension over four years beginning on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if he will reach an agreement with the Knicks, who want to keep him so long as they don't break the bank.

Randle is valued tremendously by the Knicks, but after handing out long-term extensions to OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson and another one planned for Mikal Bridges, the money is tight. New York will seek a discount, but Randle may not be willing to budge as much as Brunson did because of his injury history.

The Knicks have time to negotiate and there is no rush. At the very worst for Randle, he has a player option in 2025-26 for $30.9 million. He doesn't want to accept it if he doesn't have to, but if he underperforms this season, he may end up taking that extra year.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News