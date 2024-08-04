Knicks Insider Clears Up Julius Randle Trade Rumors
New York Knicks star Julius Randle is a free agent at the end of the season, which could sometimes prompt a trade.
However, The Athletic insider Fred Katz says that trading Randle isn't happening anytime soon.
"This is a team with championship ambitions. Because of that, there is no indication the Knicks want to trade their starting power forward. They saw what happened after the arrival of Anunoby in January when the group reeled off that 12-2 heater, which included annihilations of the healthy Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves," Katz writes. "They saw Randle play the best, pass-first basketball he’d churned out since coming to New York. They understand Brunson needs another source of shot creation next to him. The point guard can’t carry the attack all by himself, especially not when playoff defenses are keyed on him in May or June."
Randle, who turns 30 in November, is set to make just under $29 million for the upcoming season. He is eligible to sign a $181.5 million extension over four years beginning on Saturday, but it remains to be seen if he will reach an agreement with the Knicks, who want to keep him so long as they don't break the bank.
Randle is valued tremendously by the Knicks, but after handing out long-term extensions to OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson and another one planned for Mikal Bridges, the money is tight. New York will seek a discount, but Randle may not be willing to budge as much as Brunson did because of his injury history.
The Knicks have time to negotiate and there is no rush. At the very worst for Randle, he has a player option in 2025-26 for $30.9 million. He doesn't want to accept it if he doesn't have to, but if he underperforms this season, he may end up taking that extra year.
