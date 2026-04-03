Knicks Get Bad Karl-Anthony Towns Injury Update Before Bulls Clash

The New York Knicks are 49-28 and sitting third in the East, but this has been a bumpy season. They just snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Memphis, and with the Cavaliers close behind them in the standings and tougher games still ahead, the last thing they needed was a key player showing up on the injury report overnight.

According to New York Post beat reporter Stefan Bondy on X, Karl-Anthony Towns was added to the injury report with right elbow impingement ahead of the Bulls game and is listed as questionable.

Bondy posted: "That didn't last long. Karl-Anthony Towns was added to the injury report with right elbow impingement. He's questionable."

That didn’t last long. Karl-Anthony Towns was added to the injury report with right elbow impingement. He’s questionable. https://t.co/IQDZUKrg6I — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) April 3, 2026

Things did not get much clearer from there. Reporter Jared Schwartz posted on X that Towns came out early for warmups, took a few shots, grabbed at his elbow, and went back inside. Not exactly a reassuring sign for Knicks fans.

Karl-Anthony Towns, questionable with a right elbow impingement, came out early for warmups.



Took a few shots, grabbed at his elbow and went back in pic.twitter.com/FJZycazJpb — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) April 3, 2026

Right elbow impingement is essentially pinching or compression in the elbow joint. It can limit a player's range of motion and affect their shooting mechanics, which is a real concern for a player like Towns. His ability to step out and hit threes from the center position is what makes the Knicks' offense tick.

Towns has been playing some of his best basketball lately, including a triple-double against Memphis just two days ago. Losing him right now, even for one game, would sting.

How Karl-Anthony Towns Absence Affects New York Knicks Offense

Towns is averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season. He is the offensive anchor of this team, and the spacing he creates by shooting from the perimeter opens up everything else for Jalen Brunson and the rest of the group. Without him, the half-court offense becomes much more predictable.

Mitchell Robinson would likely absorb more minutes in the frontcourt if Towns sits, but New York has been too inconsistent this season to feel comfortable about losing their best offensive weapon, even for one night. Brunson is back healthy after missing the Memphis game, which helps, but this team needs Towns.

The Bulls are 29-47 and have lost eight of their last ten, so winning this game is still very much expected with or without Towns. But the Knicks have struggled with focus and consistency all season, as Mikal Bridges himself acknowledged after the Memphis win.

After Chicago, they still have to face the Hawks, Celtics, Raptors, and Hornets to close out the regular season.

The playoffs begin April 18, and New York cannot afford to carry any uncertainty about Towns into that stretch. Getting him right matters far more than anything that happens against Chicago.

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